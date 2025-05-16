CM Mohan Majhi Hails Role Of Odisha Mining Corporation In State's Economic Growth

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, May 16 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday praised the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) for its significant contribution to the state's development on the occasion of its 70th Foundation Day.

He emphasised the corporation's role in driving revenue, employment, and community welfare through responsible mining practices.

Addressing a gathering, the Chief Minister said that OMC has become one of the most prestigious mining PSUs in the country and plays a vital role in Odisha's economic progress.

He said the OMC that started its journey with a turnover of Rs 1 crore in the 1960s has recorded a business volume of Rs 23,600 crore in 2024-25 financial.

“Odisha Mining Corporation has been a key pillar in the development of Odisha. On its Foundation Day, I extend my best wishes to all employees, workers, and stakeholders. OMC has emerged as a pride of the state and ranks among the top five mining PSUs in the country with a turnover worth Rs 23,600 crore. The OMC has established itself as a Profit-Making State PSU not only in Odisha but in the country. We have envisioned expanding its operations, strengthening enforcement against illegal mining, boosting employment, and enhancing CSR initiatives in education, healthcare, and sports,” said Majhi.

The Chief Minister during his speech emphasised the importance of Manufacturing sector along with the agriculture sector in the rapid economic progress of Odisha saying that his government is laying special focus to harness the industrialization potential of the state which possesses abundant raw material.

He alleged that the previous governments have failed to utilise the full potential of industrial potential of Odisha.

Majhi also added that to encourage the establishment of industries in Odisha, the state Steel & Mines department has been providing raw material to the industries under the long-term linkage policy through its e-Tender platform.

He further highlighted the state government's efforts to curb illegal mining and ensure sustainable and transparent practices in the mining sector.

The Chief Minister also stressed on expanding OMC's outreach in tribal and rural areas through improved infrastructure and services.

“Our focus is on sustainable mining, people-centric development, and making OMC a model for responsible resource management in India,” he added.

CM Majhi also distributed awards to top-performing mines, and a magazine on OMC's CSR initiatives was released. He inaugurated several other mining projects during the event on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Odisha Steel and Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena highlighted the corporation's pivotal role in the state's development and called for a renewed commitment to ethical, legal, and people-centric mining practices.