Chad's Former PM Masra Arrested For 'Inciting Hatred'

MENAFN - IANS) Yaounde, May 16 (IANS) Former Chadian Prime Minister Succes Masra was arrested on Friday in connection with a probe into allegations of inciting the public to hatred and hostility, according to the country's Attorney General, Oumar Mahamat Kedelaye.

"Following the violence of May 14, 2025, in Logone Occidental, investigations conducted by the judicial police revealed the alleged involvement of Mr Succes Masra... in particular through hateful messages circulated on social media calling on the population to arm themselves," Kedelaye told a briefing in the capital, N'Djamena.

He was referring to clashes on Wednesday triggered by a land dispute between farmers and herders in Mandakao Village in Logone Occidental Province, which led to the death of about 40 people.

In addition to Masra, now President of the opposition political party The Transformers, more than 80 others identified as alleged perpetrators, co-perpetrators, or accomplices in the deadly violence have also been arrested, Kedelaye said.

"Since public action has been initiated, the legal proceedings are continuing and all those involved will have to answer for their actions in accordance with the laws of the republic," he said.

In 2022, Masra went into exile after the military-led government banned his party along with six others amid a crackdown on protests against President Mahamat Deby's move to extend his rule by an additional two years. The protests resulted in the deaths of over 60 people, which the government labelled an "attempted coup".

Masra returned from exile and was appointed Prime Minister in January 2024 as part of an effort to ease tensions with the opposition, just four months ahead of the presidential election. Although Deby secured victory in the vote, the opposition disputed the outcome, claiming it had won and alleging widespread electoral fraud.

After serving as Prime Minister for five months in 2024, Masra resigned to pave the way for the formation of a new government, Xinhua news agency reported.

Masra is one of the main opposition figures against President Deby, who seized power after his father, who spent three decades in power, was killed fighting rebels in 2021.