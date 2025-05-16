Renewable Fuel Management And Compliance Accelerator For SAP S/4HANA Now Available On SAP® Store

By integrating with SAP S/4HANA, the Renewable Fuel Management and Compliance Accelerator for SAP S/4HANA from JDC Group streamlines renewable fuel compliance for energy, biofuel, and chemical companies

ATLANTA, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JDC Group today announced that its Renewable Fuel Management and Compliance Accelerator for SAP S/4HANA is now available on SAP® Store , the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. The solution integrates with SAP S/4HANA and is designed to help organizations in the energy, biofuel, and chemical sectors meet increasingly complex compliance requirements while reducing manual processes and minimizing risk.

"Helping companies meet sustainability goals while navigating regulatory mandates is one of our key priorities," said Greg Beyer, President at JDC Group. "The accelerator provides a purpose-built solution that reduces compliance complexity while leveraging the full capabilities of SAP S/4HANA."

The Renewable Fuel Management and Compliance Accelerator is part of JDC Group's growing portfolio of SAP industry innovations created by Cloud Transformation and Innovation Services, and paired with JDC Group's Data Transformation Services, which support customers with legacy system migration, S/4HANA conversion, and enterprise data analysis strategies. Features include:



Automated tracking and reconciliation of Obligations and RINs credits from acquisition to disposition

Seamless bi-directional integration with EPA Moderated Transaction System and SAP S/4HANA

Compliance reporting aligned with EPA regulations Audit-ready documentation and real-time visibility

SAP Store, found at sap, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

JDC Group is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

The JDC Group team will attend SAP Sapphire 2025 in Orlando, May 19-21, and is actively scheduling solutions briefings with clients and prospects who are attending the conference. To schedule a private consultation to explore how the solution can drive value in SAP environments, click here (bit/3GpSEDR ).

About JDC Group

JDC Group, a Consulting Solutions company, is a premier SAP consulting and strategic advisory firm helping businesses accelerate digital transformation and achieve operational excellence. As one of North America's fastest-growing SAP partners, JDC Group delivers specialized expertise in SAP S/4HANA, Business Technology Platform (BTP), cloud-first strategies, and intelligent ERP solutions. From advisory and implementation to support and staffing, JDC Group empowers clients to modernize their enterprise systems, optimize processes, and scale for sustained growth in a data-driven world. To learn more, visit .

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

For more information, press only:

Kathy Berardi

[email protected]

678.644.4122

SOURCE Consulting Solutions

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED