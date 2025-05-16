Fzata To Attend BIO International Convention 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) FZ006 is a first-in-class, orally delivered, yeast therapeutic that secretes an anti-TNF-a monoclonal antibody directly in the gut. Localized delivery is expected to offer the efficacy of Humira® or Remicade® with a favorable safety profile, greater convenience, and improved patient compliance. FZ006 is expected to be the first anti-TNF-a approved to treat the full spectrum of mild to severe IBD.

Fzata is also pleased to announce that Antonio Hancock , stage name saxophonist Saxl Rose , is joining forces with Fzata as an IBD patient advocate. Read his story here .

"Fzata's oral biologics replacing infusions and injections are designed with the patients' needs in mind," said Dr. Zhiyong Yang, CEO and Co-Founder of Fzata. "FZ006 has the potential to fill a critical gap in IBD treatment by combining biologic potency with the safety and ease of an oral therapy."

Antonio Hancock added: "As someone who gets infusions to help treat IBD (Crohn's Disease) every eight weeks-probably for the rest of my life-every dose requires careful planning around tour dates, studio time, flights, and clinic access. It's not just treatment, it's logistics. What Fzata is working on could change the game, not just for me, but for anyone living a busy lifestyle, and even for people who simply prefer the convenience of quick, on-the-go treatments. The idea of taking a pill instead of scheduling your life around an infusion? Now THAT rocks. I'm genuinely excited to officially partner with Fzata and support this kind of innovation any way I can."

Fzata will participate in BIO's One-on-One PartneringTM meetings throughout the week. Interested investors and strategic partners are encouraged to contact Elizabeth Smith for the investor presentation deck and coordinating meetings.

About Fzata, Inc.

Fzata's proprietary BioPYM platform enables the in situ production of therapeutic proteins, aiming to transform treatment for GI and Gut-organ axis disorders. BioPYM FZ002 for C. diff infection will be starting clinical trials in 2025. FZ002 will demonstrate safety, drug activity and dosing for the BioPYM platform and de-risk FZ006.

Investor Contact:

Elizabeth Smith

[email protected]



SOURCE Fzata, Inc.