Tallo Uncovers Major Career Navigation Crisis Affecting 62% Of Young Adults

RESTON, VA, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tallo , the trusted guide bridging the gap between early talent and opportunity and a Stride, Inc. company, today announced the release of its comprehensive research report – The Resource Gap: Insights on Young Professionals' Critical Career Decisions – conducted in partnership with global decision intelligence company Morning Consult .

The report reveals a critical "resource gap" affecting America's young workforce. Despite increasing online resources and information, 25% of young adults are struggling to find jobs in their intended career fields - with rural residents (32%) and those without college degrees (28%) reporting even more difficulty. Surprisingly, nearly two-thirds (62%) of respondents report that after completing their education, they're still not in the career they intended to pursue.

"In today's world of endless options and information, it's easy to assume that young adults feel empowered about their futures – but our research tells a different story,” said Tallo CEO Allison Danielsen.“The sad truth is that far too many younger workers are overwhelmed, underprepared, and disconnected from the opportunities that could change their lives. While some employers think we're facing a talent gap, the reality is that we're facing a resource gap – one we're working to close at Tallo."



Tallo CEO Allison Danielsen joins CBS Evening News Plus to discuss new research on the challenges young professionals face when launching their careers.

The Resource Gap is based on a survey of more than 2,000 adults aged 18-30 to understand their career journeys, resources, and the influences shaping their professional pathways. Key findings from the report include:

Compared to college graduates, young adults without a degree are more likely to report struggling to find a job in their intended career path.

For young adults not in their intended career, the top cited barriers to career attainment include lack of education requirements (27%), financial pressures (25%), and difficulty landing jobs in intended fields (18%)

For all respondents, concerns about meeting cost-of-living expenses and student loan debt rank as the two biggest obstacles for young adults navigating career paths

The findings highlight the importance of early career engagement as – according to previous Tallo research – 70% of career decisions are made before high school ends. However, the report demonstrates how many young adults are left to navigate next steps without adequate guidance or support - particularly those pursuing paths that don't follow traditional bachelor's degree pathways and are instead skilled through alternative routes (STARs).

"These insights should serve as a wake-up call for employers struggling with open roles and looking to develop effective early talent strategies," said Laurel Skiff, Early Career Programs and Partnerships at BAE Systems . "By engaging with young professionals earlier and more intentionally, businesses can not only help address the guidance gap, but also build stronger talent pipelines. At BAE Systems, we've found that staying connected with early talent and having mechanisms to maintain engagement has been invaluable in seeing the return on investment for our pipeline programs.

Since 2012, Tallo has empowered more than nearly 2 million young people to connect with hundreds of employers, training programs, and postsecondary providers across the country. The platform connects early talent to opportunities that lead to thriving careers while providing employers with access to talent and insights that inform early-talent strategies that resonate and yield results.

About Tallo

Tallo is a free digital career co-pilot that moves individuals age 13-30 from career uncertainty to confident action, providing the tools and connections for lasting success. With nearly 2 million users, Tallo helps individuals discover and explore career options, learn and earn valuable credentials, and ultimately, connect directly with employers to get a job that helps them build a better life. Tallo provides the tools for every step of the journey. Tallo is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc., a leader in online education. Learn more at tallo.com.

