Joanne Shaw Taylor Announces Fall 2025 U.S. Tour In Support Of New Album Black & Gold

Tickets on sale now. Supporting her upcoming album Black & Gold, out June 6 via Journeyman Records.

NASHVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- British blues-rock star Joanne Shaw Taylor has announced a brand-new run of U.S. tour dates for Fall 2025, to follow the release of her upcoming album Black & Gold, out June 6th via Journeyman Records. Black & Gold is available for pre-order . The new dates begin October 17th in Bonita Springs, FL and continue through November, bringing Joanne's dynamic live show to cities across the East Coast and concluding in Wichita, KS.Tickets went on sale to the public today at 10 am local time. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit .The announcement comes on the heels of Joanne's latest single“Summer Love ,” a breezy, handclap-laced standout that captures the feel-good spirit of fleeting romance.“I specifically had it in my mind that I wanted to write a summer pop single for this album,” Joanne shares.“It's just something I've always loved-driving around Michigan, now Tennessee in summer and having that one song you love to hear on the radio that years later triggers happy memories. I hope this could be that song for someone out there.”“Summer Love” is the latest in a string of releases teasing Joanne's forthcoming album Black & Gold, following the emotionally raw“Look What I've Become,” the high-octane“Hell Of A Good Time,” and the introspective“Grayer Shade of Blue” and“I Gotta Stop Letting You Let Me Down.” Each single showcases a different facet of Joanne's evolving sound, bridging raw blues- rock roots with vibrant pop edges and cinematic textures.Produced by Kevin Shirley (Black Crowes, Journey, Aerosmith), Black & Gold marks Joanne's most expansive work to date-featuring original songs alongside a shimmering cover of Sam Sparro's“Black & Gold” and the stirring ballad“Who's Gonna Love Me Now?” The album reflects her continued evolution as a songwriter, guitarist, and vocalist.Joanne recently wrapped a successful U.S. Spring Tour and is now preparing for a packed summer of headline shows and festival appearances across North America and Europe, including sets at Pori Jazz Festival, Festival Des Guitares du Monde, Blues From The Top, and more. Known for her fiery musicianship and commanding stage presence, Joanne continues to captivate live audiences with a mix of fan favorites and new material from Black & Gold.2025 Summer Tour Dates & FestivalsMay 30 – Quebec, CA – Festival Des Guitares du MondeJune 13 – Henderson, KY – WC Handy FestivalJune 28 – Winter Park, CO – Blues From The TopJuly 12 – Salamanca, Spain – Festival Blues BéjarJuly 17 – Pori, FI – Pori Jazz FestivalJuly 18 – Kent, UK – Maid Of Stone FestivalAugust 5 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse (rescheduled)August 6 – Riverhead, NY – The SuffolkAugust 8 – Salisbury, MA – Blue Ocean Music HallAugust 9 – Holyoke, MA – De La Luz SoundstageAugust 10 – North Truro, MA – Payomet Performing Arts CenterAugust 12 – Arden, DE – Arden Concert GildAugust 14 – Newton, NJ – The Newton TheatreAugust 15 – Bethlehem, PA – Summer Series FestivalAugust 16 – Norwich, NY – Chenango Blues Festival2025 Fall U.S. TourOctober 17 – Bonita Springs, FL – Arts Bonita Performing Arts CenterOctober 18 – Clearwater, FL – Bilheimer Capitol TheatreOctober 21 – Asheville, NC - Diana Wortham TheatreOctober 22 – Raleigh, NC – Fletcher Opera TheaterOctober 24 – Wilmington, NC – Kenan AuditoriumOctober 25 – Savannah, GA – District LiveOctober 27 – Atlanta, GA – Variety PlayhouseOctober 28 – Hopewell, VA – The Beacon TheatreOctober 31 – Old Saybrook, CT – The KateNovember 1 – Nashua, NH – Nashua Center for the ArtsNovember 4 – Cleveland, OH – TempleLive @ Cleveland MasonicNovember 7 – West Bend, WI – The Bend TheaterNovember 8 – Viroqua, WI – Historic Temple TheatreNovember 9 – Minneapolis, MN – The Parkway TheaterNovember 11 – Madison, WI – Atwood Music HallNovember 13 – Bloomington, IL – The Castle TheatreNovember 14 – St. Louis – Delmar HallNovember 16 – Wichita, KS – The CotillionBlack & Gold by Joanne Shaw Taylor1. Hold Of My Heart2. All The Things I Said3. Black & Gold4. Who's Gonna Love Me Now?5. I Gotta Stop Letting You Let Me Down6. Summer Love7. Grayer Shade Of Blue8. Hell Of A Good Time9. Look What I've Become10. What Are You Gonna Do Now?For more information on Joanne Shaw Taylor, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [..., 973.330.1711]

