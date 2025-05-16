Formula 1 Powerboat Championship Set To Make Thunderous Return To Shreveport-Bossier For 2025 Red River Rumble

General admission to the event is free, with VIP viewing opportunities at the Shreveport Aquarium.

- Sara NelmsSHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, LA , LA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Formula 1 Powerboat Championship is returning to Shreveport-Bossier for the Red River Rumble F1 Powerboat Showdown, roaring to life over Memorial Day Weekend, May 24–26, 2025. Hosted along the Red River by the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission of Visit Shreveport-Bossier, this F1PC stop marks a thrilling return to a community that loves powerboat racing. The weekend kicks off with a press conference behind the Shreveport Aquarium on Friday, May 23 at 10 a.m.The 2025 Red River Rumble will feature more than 50 of the fastest Formula 1 Powerboats in the nation, with prime viewing opportunities at Riverview Park in Downtown Shreveport and at the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City. The event is part of an 8-race series spanning North America, showcasing drivers as they tackle tight, technical courses with deck-to-deck intensity and speeds reaching up to 120 mph.“We are incredibly excited to bring Formula 1 Powerboat racing back to Shreveport-Bossier,” said Tim Seebold, Managing Director of the Formula 1 Powerboat Championship.“Shreveport is special to me personally-it's where I earned my final national title as a driver. It's a world-class venue, and we can't wait to reignite the engines and deliver unforgettable action on the Red River.”The weekend kicks off with the F1PC Block Party on Friday, May 23, from 6:00–8:30 PM at the Louisiana Boardwalk. This fan-favorite event offers a rare chance to meet the drivers, see the boats up close, get autographs, and even have a change to sit inside a real Formula 1 powerboat.Red River Racing Meets Southern CelebrationHeld in conjunction with the legendary Mudbug Madness Festival, a Cajun celebration of crawfish and zydeco music-now in its 41st year-the Red River Rumble promises a festival weekend that blends world-class motorsports with Louisiana culture, music, and cuisine.“We're excited to bring Powerboat Racing back to the Red River and Shreveport-Bossier,” said Sara Nelms, Director of Sports for the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission with Visit Shreveport-Bossier.“Held alongside the Mudbug Madness festival, this high-speed event is expected to draw thousands of visitors and create an unforgettable Memorial Day weekend in our community, filled with energy, excitement, and world-class Formula 1 racing.”“The synergy between Mudbug Madness and the Formula 1 Powerboat Championship elevates both experiences,” added Terri Matthews, Event Coordinator for Mudbug Madness.“It will amplify our efforts to showcase downtown Shreveport as a vibrant hub for entertainment and recreation.”A Community-Driven SpectacleThe Red River Rumble is more than a race-it's a celebration of community, speed, and the incredible atmosphere of Shreveport-Bossier.“The Red River Waterway Commission is excited to help bring the 2025 Formula 1 Powerboat Red River Rumble to Shreveport-Bossier City,” said Colin Brown, Executive Director of the Red River Waterway Commission.“These thrilling races help support both recreation and economic development by drawing crowds to the riverfront. We look forward to a long-term partnership with Formula 1 Powerboats and the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission with Visit Shreveport-Bossier.”Event Schedule Highlights:Thursday, May 22 – Pit setup begins at 12:00 PMFriday, May 23 (AM) – OPENING PRESS CONFERENCE BEHIND SHREVEPORT AQUARIUM 10:00 AMFriday, May 23 (PM) – Pit area open for public viewing and afternoon test sessionsFriday Night, May 23 – F1PC Block Party at Louisiana Boardwalk, 6:00–8:30 PMSaturday, May 24 – Official racing begins after driver registration and inspectionSunday, May 25 – Championship races and awards ceremonyGeneral admission to the event is free, with VIP viewing opportunities at the Shreveport Aquarium. Prime viewing for the general public will be at Riverview Park in Downtown Shreveport and at the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City.Fans unable to attend in person can catch all the action via Live Race Media's streaming coverage on the F1PC's Facebook and YouTube channels. Real-time timing and scoring will also be available throughout the weekend at href="" rel="external nofollow" livemotorsport .About Formula 1 Powerboat ChampionshipThe Formula 1 Powerboat Championship is North America's premier powerboat racing series, delivering adrenaline-pumping action through 6–8 races annually between May and October. Established in 2017, the series features lightning-fast F1 boats that push the limits of speed, agility, and control on tight, challenging courses. Each event is a multi-day festival celebrating motorsport, local communities, and fan interaction. F1PC receives national and international coverage, with millions reached via livestreams and digital channels.More than just racing, the F1PC is committed to creating family-friendly, high-impact events that leave lasting impressions-and Shreveport-Bossier is set to experience just that.For more information, visit: Live Stream & Media Coverage Red River Rumble Event InfoThe Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission with Visit Shreveport-Bossier, collaborates with local entities to develop, support, and promote sports events, enhancing the region's destination marketing tourism efforts. For more information on the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission, click here . Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is the Exclusive Chicken Finger Provider of the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission.

