OPIC Technologies, Inc. Brings Spatial Live Stream Technology To Influencers For More Immersive Content

OPIC's Spatial Live Stream tech lets influencers share fashion shows, makeup demos, and more with real-time depth and dimensional clarity.

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OPIC Technologies, Inc., the global leader in Spatial Live Stream Technology, is equipping content creators and influencers with a new way to engage audiences-through real-time 3D video that captures depth, motion, and spatial presence. Whether broadcasting a runway show or conducting a makeup tutorial, influencers can now share content in a more immersive and lifelike format.

In industries like beauty, fashion, and lifestyle, visual presentation is everything. Traditional livestreaming flattens images, limiting how well viewers can perceive product texture, detail, and movement. OPIC's Spatial Live Stream Technology preserves spatial relationships, allowing audiences to view content as if they were physically present.

“Influencers are storytellers, and their audiences want to feel like they're right there with them,” said Bob Douglas, CEO of OPIC Technologies, Inc.“Our technology enables creators to present their work with depth and realism-whether it's the shimmer of a highlighter or the flow of fabric on a runway.”

With Spatial Live Stream, followers can explore different angles in real time, better understand application techniques, and feel more connected to creators. This deeper level of engagement is particularly powerful for product demonstrations, tutorials, and behind-the-scenes access to events.

“Creators are constantly looking for ways to stand out,” Douglas added.“This gives them a way to elevate their content with tools that feel natural and impactful-without adding complexity to their workflow.”

The platform supports integration with popular social media channels and can be used for both live events and on-demand replays, making it a flexible solution for creators aiming to grow and retain loyal audiences.

OPIC Technologies, Inc. is the global leader in Spatial Live Stream Technology, providing real-time immersive video that captures depth, motion, and spatial relationships. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, OPIC serves industries including fashion, beauty, entertainment, education, healthcare, and travel. Its innovative livestream solutions help creators and businesses build stronger digital experiences that feel more real.



