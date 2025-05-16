Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Appointment Of The Physical Planning Appeals Board


2025-05-16 10:07:44
(MENAFN- APO Group)


President Wavel Ramkalawan has announced the appointment of the Physical Planning Appeals Board.

The appointment is made in accordance with Section 40 (2) and 40 (8) of the Physical Planning Act, 2021. The appointment took effect on 1st May 2025 for a 3-year period.

The full composition of the Physical Planning Appeals Board is as follows:

Mr Brian Chanty-Seng Chairperson

Mr Richard Didon Member

Mr Wills Agricole Member

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.

MENAFN16052025004934011406ID1109558571

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search