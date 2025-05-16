Appointment Of The Physical Planning Appeals Board
President Wavel Ramkalawan has announced the appointment of the Physical Planning Appeals Board.
The appointment is made in accordance with Section 40 (2) and 40 (8) of the Physical Planning Act, 2021. The appointment took effect on 1st May 2025 for a 3-year period.
The full composition of the Physical Planning Appeals Board is as follows:
Mr Brian Chanty-Seng Chairperson
Mr Richard Didon Member
Mr Wills Agricole MemberDistributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- BC.GAME Launches Phase 2 Of Social Mining Campaign, Expanding Ecosystem Engagement With $BC Token
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
- Casper 2.0 Goes Live On Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network For The Real-World Asset Era
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- BTSE Enterprise Solutions To Kick Off BTSE Broker API Hackathon In Dubai
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
CommentsNo comment