President Wavel Ramkalawan has announced the appointment of the Physical Planning Appeals Board.

The appointment is made in accordance with Section 40 (2) and 40 (8) of the Physical Planning Act, 2021. The appointment took effect on 1st May 2025 for a 3-year period.

The full composition of the Physical Planning Appeals Board is as follows:

Mr Brian Chanty-Seng Chairperson

Mr Richard Didon Member

Mr Wills Agricole Member

