Trump Says He May Soon Call Putin Again
Trump said this to reporters after boarding Air Force One to fly from the Middle East back to Washington, Ukrinform reports, citing The Washington Post .
"He and I will meet, and I think we'll solve it or maybe not," Trump said. "At least we'll know. And if we don't solve it, it'll be very interesting."Read also: Trump says 'nothing will happen' until he meets with Putin
Earlier on Friday, Trump also said he would like to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "as soon as we can set it up."
Trump stated on May 15 that when it comes to peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, "nothing is going to happen" until he meets with Putin.
Photo: White House
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Flipster Makes Esports Debut As Official Crypto Exchange Partner Of TALON's Dota 2 Team, Powering A New Era Of Fan Engagement
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
CommentsNo comment