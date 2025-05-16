Trump Says He May Soon Call Putin Again

MENAFN - UkrinForm) U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he may soon call Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to discuss ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

Trump said this to reporters after boarding Air Force One to fly from the Middle East back to Washington, Ukrinform reports, citing The Washington Post .

"He and I will meet, and I think we'll solve it or maybe not," Trump said. "At least we'll know. And if we don't solve it, it'll be very interesting."

Trump says 'nothing will happen' until he meets with Putin

Earlier on Friday, Trump also said he would like to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "as soon as we can set it up."

Trump stated on May 15 that when it comes to peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, "nothing is going to happen" until he meets with Putin.

Photo: White House