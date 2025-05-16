Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
J Telemarketing Launches New Brand For Lead Generation Services Across Diverse Niches

J Telemarketing Launches New Brand For Lead Generation Services Across Diverse Niches


2025-05-16 10:02:42
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) J Telemarketing, a premier provider of outsourced sales and lead generation solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new brand dedicated to high-performance lead generation services for businesses across multiple industries. Spearheaded by CEO Haider Janjua, the new brand will harness the expertise of call centers in Pakistan to deliver cost-effective, scalable, and results-driven customer acquisition strategies for clients worldwide.

With a proven track record in telemarketing and customer engagement, J Telemarketing's new division will focus on generating high-quality leads for sectors including healthcare, real estate, finance, SaaS, and e-commerce. By combining cutting-edge technology with Pakistan's highly skilled, English-proficient workforce, the company aims to set a new standard for lead generation efficiency and ROI.

Key Highlights of the New Brand:

  • Industry-Specialized Campaigns: Tailored lead generation strategies for niche markets.

  • Advanced Analytics & CRM Integration: Data-driven insights to optimize conversion rates.

  • 24/7 Multichannel Outreach: Leveraging phone, email, social media, and SMS.

  • Cost-Effective Solutions: High-quality leads at competitive rates, powered by call centers in Pakistan.


CEO Haider Janjua shared his vision: "Our new brand reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence in lead generation. Pakistan's call center industry is a goldmine of talent, and we're leveraging this resource to help businesses globally scale their sales pipelines efficiently. Whether it's B2B or B2C, our solutions are designed to convert prospects into profits."

J Telemarketing's expansion comes amid rising global demand for outsourced lead generation, with businesses increasingly turning to call centers in Pakistan for their blend of affordability, language proficiency, and technical expertise. The company's rigorous training programs and compliance with international quality standards ensure seamless alignment with client objectives.

About J Telemarketing
J Telemarketing is a leading outsourcing firm specializing in telemarketing, lead generation, and customer support. With a focus on innovation and client success, the company empowers businesses to accelerate growth through scalable, performance-driven solutions.

Company :-J Telemarketing

User :- Haider Janjua

Email :...

Phone :-704-705-9569

Mobile:- 704-705-9569

Url :-


MENAFN16052025003198003206ID1109558538

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search