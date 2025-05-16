403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
J Telemarketing Launches New Brand For Lead Generation Services Across Diverse Niches
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) J Telemarketing, a premier provider of outsourced sales and lead generation solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new brand dedicated to high-performance lead generation services for businesses across multiple industries. Spearheaded by CEO Haider Janjua, the new brand will harness the expertise of call centers in Pakistan to deliver cost-effective, scalable, and results-driven customer acquisition strategies for clients worldwide.
With a proven track record in telemarketing and customer engagement, J Telemarketing's new division will focus on generating high-quality leads for sectors including healthcare, real estate, finance, SaaS, and e-commerce. By combining cutting-edge technology with Pakistan's highly skilled, English-proficient workforce, the company aims to set a new standard for lead generation efficiency and ROI.
Key Highlights of the New Brand:
CEO Haider Janjua shared his vision: "Our new brand reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence in lead generation. Pakistan's call center industry is a goldmine of talent, and we're leveraging this resource to help businesses globally scale their sales pipelines efficiently. Whether it's B2B or B2C, our solutions are designed to convert prospects into profits."
J Telemarketing's expansion comes amid rising global demand for outsourced lead generation, with businesses increasingly turning to call centers in Pakistan for their blend of affordability, language proficiency, and technical expertise. The company's rigorous training programs and compliance with international quality standards ensure seamless alignment with client objectives.
About J Telemarketing
J Telemarketing is a leading outsourcing firm specializing in telemarketing, lead generation, and customer support. With a focus on innovation and client success, the company empowers businesses to accelerate growth through scalable, performance-driven solutions.
With a proven track record in telemarketing and customer engagement, J Telemarketing's new division will focus on generating high-quality leads for sectors including healthcare, real estate, finance, SaaS, and e-commerce. By combining cutting-edge technology with Pakistan's highly skilled, English-proficient workforce, the company aims to set a new standard for lead generation efficiency and ROI.
Key Highlights of the New Brand:
- Industry-Specialized Campaigns: Tailored lead generation strategies for niche markets.
Advanced Analytics & CRM Integration: Data-driven insights to optimize conversion rates.
24/7 Multichannel Outreach: Leveraging phone, email, social media, and SMS.
Cost-Effective Solutions: High-quality leads at competitive rates, powered by call centers in Pakistan.
CEO Haider Janjua shared his vision: "Our new brand reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence in lead generation. Pakistan's call center industry is a goldmine of talent, and we're leveraging this resource to help businesses globally scale their sales pipelines efficiently. Whether it's B2B or B2C, our solutions are designed to convert prospects into profits."
J Telemarketing's expansion comes amid rising global demand for outsourced lead generation, with businesses increasingly turning to call centers in Pakistan for their blend of affordability, language proficiency, and technical expertise. The company's rigorous training programs and compliance with international quality standards ensure seamless alignment with client objectives.
About J Telemarketing
J Telemarketing is a leading outsourcing firm specializing in telemarketing, lead generation, and customer support. With a focus on innovation and client success, the company empowers businesses to accelerate growth through scalable, performance-driven solutions.
Company :-J Telemarketing
User :- Haider Janjua
Email :...
Phone :-704-705-9569
Mobile:- 704-705-9569Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- BC.GAME Launches Phase 2 Of Social Mining Campaign, Expanding Ecosystem Engagement With $BC Token
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
- Casper 2.0 Goes Live On Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network For The Real-World Asset Era
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- BTSE Enterprise Solutions To Kick Off BTSE Broker API Hackathon In Dubai
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
CommentsNo comment