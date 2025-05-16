Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Malaysia's FDI Position Increases By 980 Mln USD At End Of Q1

Malaysia's FDI Position Increases By 980 Mln USD At End Of Q1


2025-05-16 10:02:11
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia's foreign direct investment (FDI) position increased by 4.2 billion ringgit (980 million U.S. dollars), recording 999.7 billion ringgit at the end of the first quarter of 2025, official data showed Friday.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement that the services sector remained the largest recipient with 53.5 percent. This was followed by manufacturing (39.3 percent) and mining and quarrying (4.5 percent).

The top three sources of FDI were Singapore (25.5 percent), China's Hong Kong (13.4 percent) and the United States (10.8 percent).

Meanwhile, Malaysia's direct investment abroad (DIA) position stood at 618.9 billion ringgit, compared to 622.1 billion ringgit at the end of the previous quarter.

The services sector was the main contributor to DIA position, followed by mining, quarrying and agriculture.

The top destination for DIA was Singapore with a share of 25.7 percent, followed by Indonesia (11.3 percent). (1 ringgit equals 0.23 U.S. dollars)

MENAFN16052025000063011010ID1109558537

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search