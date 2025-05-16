Malaysia's FDI Position Increases By 980 Mln USD At End Of Q1
Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia's foreign direct investment (FDI) position increased by 4.2 billion ringgit (980 million U.S. dollars), recording 999.7 billion ringgit at the end of the first quarter of 2025, official data showed Friday.
The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement that the services sector remained the largest recipient with 53.5 percent. This was followed by manufacturing (39.3 percent) and mining and quarrying (4.5 percent).
The top three sources of FDI were Singapore (25.5 percent), China's Hong Kong (13.4 percent) and the United States (10.8 percent).
Meanwhile, Malaysia's direct investment abroad (DIA) position stood at 618.9 billion ringgit, compared to 622.1 billion ringgit at the end of the previous quarter.
The services sector was the main contributor to DIA position, followed by mining, quarrying and agriculture.
The top destination for DIA was Singapore with a share of 25.7 percent, followed by Indonesia (11.3 percent). (1 ringgit equals 0.23 U.S. dollars)
