Turkiye FM Calls For Ukraine-Russia Ceasefire

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Istanbul: A delegation-level meeting between Turkiye, the United States, and Ukraine began today, as part of the Istanbul negotiations aimed at ending the Russian-Ukrainian war. The meeting will be chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Sources at the Turkish Foreign Ministry reported that delegations from Turkiye, the United States, and Ukraine, headed by Minister Fidan, met at the Turkish Presidential Office in Istanbul.

The Turkish Foreign Minister stressed the need for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible, as Kyiv and Moscow began talks in Istanbul today, the first direct talks between them since 2022.

The US delegation is headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and includes US Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg. The Ukrainian delegation is headed by Minister of Defense Rustam Umarov.