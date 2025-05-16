Fresh Look And Feel For Las Vegas Review-Journal's Iconic Neon Entertainment Coverage. The Ultimate All-Access Guide To Las Vegas Entertainment, Food And Fun

RJ significantly expands its online presence and weekly print edition.

LAS VEGAS, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Las Vegas Review-Journal announced that its reimagined Neon entertainment coverage will continue to lead the way in the Las Vegas media market, providing residents and visitors unparalleled access to the city's best experiences, starting today, May 16. Launched in 1997 and long a reader favorite, Neon now boldly expands into the digital space at href="" rel="nofollow" reviewjournal

Today's Neon has evolved into an all-access 24/7 digital pass to the city's hottest events, coolest hidden gems and must-see experiences. From secret speakeasies and buzz-worthy new restaurants to free events, festivals, immersive adventures, and beyond, Neon will be there.

"The Las Vegas entertainment and dining scene is unlike any other city on the planet. So, our vastly expanded and user-friendly Neon will make a transformative mark, online and in print, in the Las Vegas media market," Review-Journal Publisher and Editor Keith Moyer said. "Neon more than ever before will be that one go-to source to discover everything happening in and around the entertainment capital of the world."

Two well-known RJ reporting personalities will anchor Neon's coverage online and in print: Scouting the city's nightlife scene like never before will be John "Kats" Katsilometes, the RJ's popular man-about-town reporter, while the latest news about the area's vibrant dining scene will be served up by the Review-Journal's widely read food writer Johnathan L. Wright.

"Finding fun things to do should be fun too, so we built a website to do just that," RJ Managing Editor Anastasia Hendrix said. "Our all-in-one online event calendar is your ticket to adventure - whether you are looking for the thrill of an Aviators game, the intrigue of arthouse films, mouthwatering dining events, electrifying concerts, or even discovering free happenings all over town. There is truly something for everyone."

Neon coverage and 24/7 digital website includes:



Kats! - Breaking entertainment news and behind-the-scenes scoops from entertainment columnist John Katsilometes

Dining Out – Johnathan L. Wright shares his takes on the newest and most exciting dining spots in Vegas

Music - Festival and concert coverage from music writer Jason Bracelin

Pop Culture - The latest updates on movies, TV, and more from feature writer Christopher Lawrence

Neon Social – Longtime local media personality JJ Snyder delivers nonstop fun as video host and social media content creator

Top 10 - The absolute best Vegas has to offer, curated every week Neon Calendar – Your Vegas planner for shows, performances, events, and happenings on and off the Strip

RJ Vice President of Digital Strategy Jim Prather encourages users to bookmark Neon on their digital devices. "Not only is lvrj by far the number one news source for the Las Vegas Valley," Prather said, "but we also anticipate a record number of locals and visitors worldwide will visit lvrj to plan their Vegas experiences."

Visit lvrj 24/7 and look for the weekly Friday Neon magazine inside the Las Vegas Review-Journal and on newsstands all over town to plan your next Las Vegas adventure. Subscribers can easily access content by clicking on the Neon logo at the top of the lvrj. home page. Follow Neon on Facebook, X, TikTok, Instagram, and Threads for the latest updates and news.

About the Review-Journal

Since 1909, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has been Nevada's comprehensive media leader. Over the years, it has transformed from an award-winning newspaper that delivers local and community news. The Review-Journal has forged into multimedia and digital platforms through its website, Reviewjournal, which includes a network of niche publications, breaking news, e-newsletters, customized content, custom printing, a production studio, and more, to meet the specific needs of readers and advertisers alike.

Media Contact:

Wanda Blair, Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

702-383-0223

SOURCE Las Vegas Review-Journal

