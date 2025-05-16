Jeep® Brand Recognized As America's Most Patriotic Brand For 24Th Consecutive Year

The Jeep® brand is America's most patriotic and has been for 24 years in a row, according to Brand Keys Most Patriotic Brands survey. Consumers assessed Jeep among the 1,350 brands in the survey as the one that best embodies the value of patriotism in 2025. The legendary off-road adventure brand, which debuted in WWII and has been synonymous with freedom ever since, is celebrated across America for its open-air freedom, unparalleled adventure and rugged capability.

"Being named America's most patriotic brand for nearly a quarter century straight simply reminds anyone who's ever been in a Jeep vehicle what they inherently already know to be true; that owning or driving a Jeep vehicle brings with it an intense amount of pride," said Bob Broderdorf, CEO, Jeep brand. "A brand first forged in freedom over 80 years ago now carries that freedom and adventure forward, no matter the road ahead. We're incredibly humbled by the connection customers have to our brand and the vital values it represents for them."

"The Jeep brand has been ranked as America's No. 1 Most Patriotic Brand by Brand Keys since we began the survey 24 years ago," said Robert Passikoff, president and founder of Brand Keys. "Jeep is seen as the most patriotic because it connects emotionally charged ideas of freedom, military heritage, adventure and rugged individualism to the American spirit. When it comes to Jeep, consumers aren't just buying a vehicle – they're affirming a true cultural identity. And at a time when trust in traditional institutions is shaky, brands like Jeep have become emotional proxies for national pride. They deserve our praise and our congratulations again this year!"

Brand Keys announced the top 10 brands. The complete 50 Most Patriotic Brands list will be released June 9, 2025. To determine the 2025 rankings, Brand Keys surveyed more than 7,460 consumers, 18 to 65 years of age, balanced for gender and political affiliation, assessed 1,381 brands in 143 B2C and B2B categories, using Brand Keys emotional engagement measures. The assessments evaluated brand resonance for the single value of patriotism, and the Jeep brand was identified as the best for meeting today's patriotism challenges.

Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles, including Jeep Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, three-row Grand Cherokee L, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Wrangler, Wrangler 4xe (America's best-selling PHEV), Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer and, now, its first all-electric Jeep in the U.S., the Jeep Wagoneer S.

The Jeep brand and the USO are also marking 17 years together to help support and keep the members of the nation's military connected to everything that gives meaning to their service. More information can be found at USO .

Additionally, through the Jeep brand's military incentive program , select military personnel are eligible for military bonus cash to use toward select Jeep brand vehicles. Active, active reserve, retired military, retired military reserve, 100% disabled veteran and honorably discharged veterans, within 12 months of discharge date, are eligible under the program. The offer applies to purchases and leases on select 2025 and 2024 Jeep brand vehicles.

Fans can visit the Jeep Store by Amazon for Jeep-branded merchandise.

*Based on Brand Keys 2002-2025 Most Patriotic Brands survey

*Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe: Source: S&P Global Mobility U.S. State Registrations database through March 31, 2025)

Jeep Brand

For more than 80 years, Jeep has been the global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. The brand's dedication to customer satisfaction is reflected in Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that provides exclusive benefits and 24/7 support. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged yet refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

