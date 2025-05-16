COMEDY VS CANCER SELLS OUT AGAIN AT JAZZ AT LINCOLN CENTER AS COMEDY's BIGGEST NAMES HOST NIGHT OF LAUGHTER AND IMPACT
"Laughter has a way of cutting through the heavy stuff and is a great unifier," said Kroll, co-founder and host of Comedy vs Cancer. "Raising money to fund research for rare blood cancers can still be joyful, and we dedicate each year of Comedy vs Cancer to doing just that - creating a night of laughter to rally around a cause that affects so many."
Comedy vs Cancer directly supports MSK's work to improve outcomes for people with blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), a fast-moving disease - and the most common type of leukemia among children - that arises from the abnormal development of white blood cells in the body. With funds raised from last year's event, MSK researchers are leading a first-of-its-kind clinical trial to examine if chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy can effectively target ALL without the support of chemotherapy.
"Comedy vs Cancer is more than a night of laughs; it's become one of the most meaningful moments of the year for us at MSK," said Ivan Maillard, MD, PhD, Head of the Division of Hematologic Malignancies and Laurence Joseph Dineen Chair in Leukemia Research at MSK. "The support the event generates fuels groundbreaking research and accelerates new treatments we couldn't advance otherwise. It's a celebration with real, lasting impact."
Founded by Niccole and Jeremy Kroll, Jennifer Rogers and Robert Carlock, and Nick Kroll and Lily Kwong Kroll, Comedy vs Cancer has now raised $7 million since it began 2019. This year's show was made possible with the support of Esquire Bank, Kreindler & Kreindler, K2 Integrity, Netflix, and Sony Pictures Entertainment, and the remarkable generosity of the event's sponsors and Host Committee .
About Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK):
The people of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) are united by a singular mission: ending cancer for life. Our specialized care teams provide personalized, compassionate, expert care to patients of all ages. Informed by basic research done at our Sloan Kettering Institute, scientists across MSK collaborate to conduct innovative translational and clinical research that is driving a revolution in our understanding of cancer as a disease and improving the ability to prevent, diagnose, and treat it. MSK is dedicated to training the next generation of scientists and clinicians, who go on to pursue our mission at MSK and around the globe. One of the world's most respected comprehensive centers devoted exclusively to cancer, we have been recognized as one of the top two cancer hospitals in the country by U.S. News & World Report for more than 30 years. .
CONTACT:
Maggie Hopf
[email protected]
646-988-4355
Juliana Palmieri
[email protected]
347-628-3842
SOURCE Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Americorp Investments To Bring US Parking Industry On-Chain With Casper Network
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- MEY Network Announces Property Token Offering Nfts To Revolutionize Real Estate Ownership
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
CommentsNo comment