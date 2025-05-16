COMEDY VS CANCER SELLS OUT AGAIN AT JAZZ AT LINCOLN CENTER AS COMEDY's BIGGEST NAMES HOST NIGHT OF LAUGHTER AND IMPACT

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Hosted by the inimitable, the 2025 show brought together a powerhouse lineup of comedy's finest, including, and, all showing up to support MSK's trailblazing cancer research. This year's show celebrated honoree Carrie Goldberg and her unwavering commitment to driving advancements in blood cancer research. A philanthropic leader, her efforts were instrumental to the event's groundbreaking fundraising success and bringing laughter and hope to countless individuals and families affected by cancer.

"Laughter has a way of cutting through the heavy stuff and is a great unifier," said Kroll, co-founder and host of Comedy vs Cancer. "Raising money to fund research for rare blood cancers can still be joyful, and we dedicate each year of Comedy vs Cancer to doing just that - creating a night of laughter to rally around a cause that affects so many."

Comedy vs Cancer directly supports MSK's work to improve outcomes for people with blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), a fast-moving disease - and the most common type of leukemia among children - that arises from the abnormal development of white blood cells in the body. With funds raised from last year's event, MSK researchers are leading a first-of-its-kind clinical trial to examine if chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy can effectively target ALL without the support of chemotherapy.

"Comedy vs Cancer is more than a night of laughs; it's become one of the most meaningful moments of the year for us at MSK," said Ivan Maillard, MD, PhD, Head of the Division of Hematologic Malignancies and Laurence Joseph Dineen Chair in Leukemia Research at MSK. "The support the event generates fuels groundbreaking research and accelerates new treatments we couldn't advance otherwise. It's a celebration with real, lasting impact."

Founded by Niccole and Jeremy Kroll, Jennifer Rogers and Robert Carlock, and Nick Kroll and Lily Kwong Kroll, Comedy vs Cancer has now raised $7 million since it began 2019. This year's show was made possible with the support of Esquire Bank, Kreindler & Kreindler, K2 Integrity, Netflix, and Sony Pictures Entertainment, and the remarkable generosity of the event's sponsors and Host Committee .

About Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK):

The people of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) are united by a singular mission: ending cancer for life. Our specialized care teams provide personalized, compassionate, expert care to patients of all ages. Informed by basic research done at our Sloan Kettering Institute, scientists across MSK collaborate to conduct innovative translational and clinical research that is driving a revolution in our understanding of cancer as a disease and improving the ability to prevent, diagnose, and treat it. MSK is dedicated to training the next generation of scientists and clinicians, who go on to pursue our mission at MSK and around the globe. One of the world's most respected comprehensive centers devoted exclusively to cancer, we have been recognized as one of the top two cancer hospitals in the country by U.S. News & World Report for more than 30 years. .

