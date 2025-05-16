Saudi Arabia Loan Aggregator Market Report 2025: Retail Digital Payments Hit 70% As Tech Adoption Transforms Saudi Financial Services - Competition, Forecast & Opportunities To 2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|81
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$43.65 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$63.78 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.5%
|Regions Covered
|Saudi Arabia
Attachment
-
Saudi Arabian Loan Aggregator Market
