Saudi Arabia Loan Aggregator Market Report 2025: Retail Digital Payments Hit 70% As Tech Adoption Transforms Saudi Financial Services - Competition, Forecast & Opportunities To 2030

The Saudi Arabian loan aggregator market, valued at USD 43.65 million in 2024, is expected to reach USD 63.78 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.58%. Significant growth is anticipated due to increased digitalization, fintech advancements, and regulatory backing from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA). Consumers are increasingly using online platforms for seamless loan comparisons, enhancing market competition and transparency.

As digital banking and AI-driven financial services become more prominent, user experience and loan accessibility are improving. The collaboration between banks, fintech firms, and aggregators is expected to further propel market expansion by offering personalized loan options and streamlining borrowing processes for individuals and businesses.

The Saudi insurance sector also shows robust potential, with a 26.9% increase in Gross Written Premiums (GWP) reported by SAMA in 2022. The Financial Sector Development Program (FSDP) targets an increase in GWP as a share of non-oil GDP to 2.4% by 2025 and 4.3% by 2030, positioning it as a key contributor to the Saudi Arabia loan aggregator market.

Key Market Drivers

Digital Transformation and Fintech Adoption: Digital banking services have surged, integrating technology-driven solutions to enhance customer experiences. Loan aggregators now leverage AI, big data, and automation to provide tailored loan options, reducing the effort required to find suitable financing. By 2023, digital transactions accounted for 70% of retail payments, indicating a strong shift in consumer behavior and accelerating fintech adoption.

Key Market Challenges

Data Security and Privacy Concerns: Safeguarding sensitive consumer data remains a primary challenge. Despite SAMA's strict data protection regulations, maintaining robust cybersecurity frameworks is crucial for fintech companies and aggregators. Investments in encryption technologies and compliance with Saudi Arabia's Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL) are essential to building consumer trust.

Key Market Trends

Expansion of Islamic Finance Loan Aggregators: As a global hub for Islamic finance, Saudi Arabia sees growing demand for Shariah-compliant lending solutions. Loan aggregator platforms are incorporating Islamic finance products, leveraging AI-driven compliance checks and blockchain-based smart contracts, aligning with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative.

Key Market Players



Creative Future for Digital Brokerage

Lendo Saudi Arabia

Foras Debt Crowdfunding Company

Bonoky

Digital Debt Crowdfunding Company (Raqamyah)

Tamam Financing Co.

Saudi Digital Payment Company (STC Pay)

Amlak International Finance Company

HALA Payments Company Tazapay Pte. Ltd.

Report Scope

Loan Type:



Home Loans

Credit Cards

Personal Loan

Auto Loan Others

Mode of Operation:



Online Offline

Region:



Northern & Central

Western

Southern Eastern

Key Attributes:

