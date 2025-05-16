Interstellar Communication Holdings To Present At Space Resources Week 2025: Bridging Space And Earth For A Better Future

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Miami, FL, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interstellar Communication Holdings Inc. (the“Company” or“Interstellar Communication”), a holding company that connects and consolidates space-related companies, is excited to announce its participation in Space Resources Week 2025, taking place May 19–21 at the European Convention Center in Luxembourg.

Since its inception in 2018, Space Resources Week has evolved into a premier global forum for space agencies, researchers, and startups. Organized by the European Space Resources Innovation Centre (ESRIC), in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA), the Luxembourg Space Agency (LSA), and the Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST), the event features dynamic sessions, live technology demonstrations, and valuable networking opportunities. Guided by a shared vision-towards the sustainable and responsible use of space resources for our future in space and on Earth-this year's edition highlights near-term priorities and actions for the next five years, including mapping resources, designing future operational architectures, and building roadmaps to turn ground-based research into space-ready technologies.

At the heart of Interstellar Communication's participation is Seda Hewitt, Space Ambassador of icMercury, who will present a talk titled“icMercury – Leveraging Satellite Technology for Advancing Mining and Mineral Resources.” Her presentation will highlight the company's collaboration with the Mine Automation and Autonomous Systems Laboratory at the University of Arizona, demonstrating how innovations originally developed for space exploration can be translated into real-world applications like sustainable mining.

“Space may seem distant, but its solutions are closer to home than we think,” said Seda Hewitt, Space Ambassador of icMercury.“At Interstellar Communication, we believe in building a bridge between the cosmos and Earth - as above, so below. Technologies designed for the stars can improve lives here on the ground, from mining efficiency to environmental monitoring. Space Resources Week is the perfect place to share these ideas and forge new partnerships that turn vision into reality.”

About Interstellar Communication Holdings Inc.

Interstellar Communication Holdings, Inc., a Florida-based company, is a holding company that connects and consolidates space-related companies, enabling entrepreneurs and investors to tap into the vast potential of the universe. Interstellar Communication Holdings provides an affordable personal satellite service named icMercury for stargazers, using Pocketqube technology and a customized user platform. With this service, users will be able to access their satellite and unlock the potential of the universe.

In March 2025, the company successfully launched its first icMercury PocketQube satellite, HADES-ICM, which is now active and available for amateur radio operators worldwide to communicate with.

For more information, please visit .

Contact: ...

About icMercury

icMercury is a revolutionary satellite service offering personalized cosmic experiences for individuals and innovative marketing opportunities for small to mid-sized companies. Leveraging the cost-effective PocketQube satellite technology, icMercury makes space exploration accessible to everyone. Our vision is to foster a community where space enthusiasts, researchers, and explorers can connect, share, and thrive.

The management team will present at the Emerging Growth Conference at 3:25 pm ET on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. Register at to attend and receive updates.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as other non-historical matters, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These can be identified by words like "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "plan," "predict," and similar terms. While Interstellar Communication Holdings believes these expectations are reasonable, they cannot be guaranteed, and actual results may differ due to various factors, including market conditions. Such statements reflect Interstellar Communication Holdings' current plans and beliefs as of the date made. Investors should not place undue reliance on them. Interstellar Communication Holdings is not obligated to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.