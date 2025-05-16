The International Institute Of Well-Being Showcased At The Dublin Mind Body Experience

DUBLIN, IRELAND, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The International Institute of Well-Being (IIWB) was honored to participate as an exhibitor at the Dublin Mind Body Experience, held from May 2 to 4, 2025 at the Royal Dublin Society. This vibrant and inclusive event brought together thousands of people from around the world to explore themes of mindfulness, holistic health, spirituality, and personal growth.The presence of IIWB at this internationally recognized gathering reflects its deep alignment with the event's core values: promoting the connection between mind, body, and spirit; fostering compassion and freedom of expression; and creating spaces for shared learning and transformation.At its exhibition stand, IIWB offered visitors the opportunity to discover the Institute's mission and initiatives, which focus on personal well-being and international cultural exchange. Central to the stand was the presentation of the book Creating Abundance authored by Dr. Zhang Dazhun, whose vision and philosophy continue to inspire the Institute's work across continents.The IIWB's participation was also a chance to engage with like-minded individuals and organizations, spark thoughtful conversations, and strengthen bonds across the global wellness and human rights communities.“This event allowed us to connect deeply with people who share our belief in dignity, diversity, and human flourishing. It reaffirmed the importance of dialogue and openness in the pursuit of collective well-being.” said Yuan ZHANG and Xing LIU, two IIWB volunteers who represented the Institute at the event.Rooted in its Paris-based origins, yet active on the global stage, the IIWB continues to develop initiatives ranging from educational programs to cultural and charitable activities.The Institute is also preparing a dedicated international event to continue building on the values and discussions sparked in Dublin - further details will be shared in the coming months.

