‘When It Happens, We Can Talk About It’: Glasner On Palace’S Hunt For Maiden Major Trophy

London, May 16 (IANS) Crystal Palace, who have finished as FA Cup runners-up twice in their 119-year history, will have the opportunity to lift their first major trophy if they can get past Manchester City in the final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Despite standing on the cusp of history, Palace head coach Oliver Glasner refused to talk about the occasion and said it would only matter if they win.

"You can ask me after the game - I don't talk about this because we haven't won anything. We have a great game in front of us, but I don't talk about if this happens, if this happens. When it happens, we can talk about it,” said Glasner in the pre-game conference.

"We have a great game, we feel well-prepared for this game. We will give our best, every single one, as long as he's playing or even if he's not playing and supporting the team. This is what we can do. This is the only thing we can do, and then let's see.

"This is the same approach as before the semi-finals and the quarterfinals...we had the same approach. Show who we are, show how we want to play, and try to win the game. This will be the same tomorrow. We will try to win the game as Crystal Palace, which made us successful, and let's see, because then it is football,” said Glasner.

The FA Cup presents an interesting opportunity for Manchester City, who last lifted the cup in 2023, as they are on course for a trophyless season.

When asked if Man City have slipped off this season, club captain Marc Guehi dismissed the question and praised the finalists.

"Have they slipped off? They are in another final, so I don't know. We all know how good Man City are and their quality. Like the manager said, we will focus on ourselves, on doing the best we can for the fans,” said Guehi to BBC Sport.