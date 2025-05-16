RAB Capital Discloses Disposal Of Investment In Black Iron Inc.
The Reporter now beneficially owns and controls 39,274,500 Black Iron shares (representing approximately 12.94% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted and partially-diluted basis). Prior to the Disposal, the Reporter beneficially owned 48,335,668 common shares of Black Iron representing approximately 15.93% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted and partially-diluted basis
The Black Iron shares were disposed of by the Reporter for investment purposes. The Reporter has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of Black Iron, including on the open market or through private acquisitions, or sell securities of Black Iron, including on the open market or through private dispositions, in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.
A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on Black Iron's profile on SEDAR+ at and may also be obtained by contacting RAB Capital at + 44 (0) 20 7389 7000 (6 Kilmington Close, Brentwood, United Kingdom CM13 2JZ)
RAB Capital Holdings Limited
“Andrew Knatchbull”
Andrew Knatchbull
Finance Director
T: +44 2073897161
E: ...
