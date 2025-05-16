Adrenocortical Carcinoma (ACC) Market Report 2025 With Growth Forecasts To 2035: Key Players Update Portfolios With Next-Gen Treatments To Improve Outcomes And Maintain Market Position

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Regional and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added tooffering.The global adrenocortical carcinoma market is currently in the growth stage of its lifecycle. While ACC remains a rare disease and challenging cancer to treat, advancements in diagnostic technologies and treatment options are expected to drive the growth of the market. The market is also benefiting from increased research investments and clinical trials, which are accelerating the development of new therapies.

However, the market is still limited by the relatively low incidence of the disease, which restricts the patient pool and slows large-scale adoption of treatments. Despite these challenges, the growing focus on personalized medicine is expected to drive continued growth in the market. As more targeted therapies and improved treatment protocols are introduced, the market is poised for further maturation and expansion in the coming years.

Increasing demand for adrenocortical carcinoma therapies is anticipated to support the growth of the global adrenocortical carcinoma market during the forecast period 2025-2035. The global adrenocortical carcinoma market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to advancements in diagnostic technologies, the development of innovative therapies, and increasing awareness among patients and healthcare providers.

Fundings: In April 2025, Cytovation secured $6 million for the clinical trial of CY-101 aimed at treating adrenocortical carcinoma. Partnerships: In January 2025, Cancer Research UK, Cytovation, and the Norwegian Cancer Society signed an agreement to advance Cytovation's lead asset, CY-101, into a multi-national Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with adrenocortical carcinoma.

Increasing Prevalence of Adrenocortical carcinoma

Continuous Advancements in Treatment Options Improved Diagnostic Technologies

High Treatment Costs

How Can This Report Add Value to an Organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: Product launches and innovations in the global adrenocortical carcinoma market are focused on advancing treatment options to improve patient care. These innovations aim to enhance the efficacy of therapies and streamline the detection and management of the disease. Key players in the market, such as Cytovation, have been involved in the development of therapies for adrenocortical carcinoma.

Competitive Strategy: Enterprises led by market leaders in the global adrenocortical carcinoma market are continuously working on updating their product portfolios with innovative treatments to maintain competitiveness. A detailed competitive benchmarking of the key players has been conducted, providing insights into how these companies compare in terms of product offerings, market share, and innovation. This benchmarking provides readers with a clear understanding of the market landscape and the positions of the leading players. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies, such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, will help readers identify untapped revenue opportunities in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and by analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. Some of the prominent names established in this market are:



HRA Pharma

Cytovation

Exelixis, Inc. Bristol-Myers Squibb

