VERO BEACH, Fla., May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frederick "Derick" Cooper, CEO of QOL Medical, LLC, has announced the completion of $7 million in contributions to causes in higher education, reinforcing QOL's commitment to fostering academic excellence and intellectual freedom in new enterprises such as Ralston College. This latest donation underscores the company's dedication to advancing transformative educational opportunities.

Cooper's philanthropy reflects his belief in the power of education to shape society and inspire future leaders. His contributions aim to strengthen institutions that prioritize intellectual rigor, cultural understanding, and free speech, thought and inquiry.

"I am passionate about supporting educational initiatives that challenge students to think critically, explore ideas fearlessly, and engage meaningfully with the world without censorship," Cooper said. "Investing in education is investing in the future, and I am proud to help shape institutions where traditional education is re-examined to allow open discourse to thrive."

As the CEO of QOL Medical, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, Cooper connects his professional commitment to addressing medical challenges with his personal dedication to supporting outstanding educational opportunities.

Through his philanthropic efforts, Cooper is setting a standard for how private contributions can redefine the landscape of higher education. His dedication to intellectual freedom, progress, and cultural engagement ensures that future generations will benefit from exceptional learning environments designed to inspire and equip students for success.

