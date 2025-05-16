Express Wash Concepts' Moo Moo Express Car Wash Named 2025 Columbest Best Employer
COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) today announced that Moo Moo Express Car Wash has earned the title of Best Columbus Employer (under 500 employees) in the 2025 (614) Magazine's ColumBEST Awards program. With more than half a million votes cast, the ColumBEST program highlights Central Ohio's best restaurants, bars, attractions, services, employers and more.
"We're honored to be named the Best Columbus Employer in the 2025 ColumBEST Awards," said John Roush, Founder of Moo Moo Express Car Wash and CEO of Express Wash Concepts. "As a homegrown and locally operated company, this recognition means the world to us. From day one, we've believed that taking care of our team is the key to everything we do. That's why we've remained focused on creating a culture that invests in our people- providing the skills, training and education they need to grow not only in their careers, but in life. This award is a reflection of our amazing team, and we're deeply grateful to the Columbus community for this incredible recognition."
Express Wash Concepts is proud to offer industry leading training programs and certification, leadership development pathways, college and certification educational reimbursement, and a strong promote-from-within culture. In fact, more than 70 percent of EWC's field leadership began their careers as entry-level team members. This focus on people-first development reflects EWC's vision to not only provide great service to customers, but also to build meaningful, long-term careers for its team. Current career opportunities across the Express Wash Concepts portfolio are available at
Express Wash Concepts currently operates 114 award-winning express car washes across six states and five brands, including 36 Central Ohio Moo Moo Express Car Wash locations. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club offers members the convenience and value of unlimited washing at any location. More than 25 new sites are set to break ground or open by the end of 2025- including two in Columbus on Sawmill Road and East 5th Avenue.
About Express Wash Concepts:
Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 114 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash , Flying Ace Express Car Wash , Clean Express Auto Wash , Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash . EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club offers members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit .
CommentsNo comment