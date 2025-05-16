Helsinki Clears Up The Biggest Sauna Misconception Just In Time For Eurovision: 'There's No Right Way To Sauna'

HELSINKI, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurovision has sparked global curiosity about one of Finland's most iconic traditions: the sauna. But for many, the idea of stepping into one comes with uncertainty - do you have to be naked, is talking allowed, and what's with the felt hat? Now Helsinki is inviting everyone to experience a sauna culture that's less about rules and more about what feels right.

As Eurovision fans set their sights on Basel, another cultural star is quietly gaining global attention: the Finnish sauna. While many may recognise the image of a steamy wooden room and a plunge into icy water, the act of stepping into a sauna can feel surprisingly intimidating.

While international audiences seem to be genuinely intrigued by the idea of it, there's often hesitation about a certain sauna etiquette or doing it 'wrong': Do I have to go in naked? Can I pour water on the stove? Is it rude to talk? Why is someone wearing a hat in a 90-degree room?

In Finland's capital Helsinki, the answer to most of these questions is the same: it depends on what feels right for you - and on the space you're in. What matters most is comfort, personal boundaries and respect for others.

"It's time to forget the rules and rituals you might have heard. In Helsinki, the sauna is a reflection of freedom, self-expression, and social connection. Once inside, most visitors are surprised to learn how relaxed, diverse, and personal the experience really is. And for many visitors, the sauna ultimately becomes one of the most memorable parts of their stay," says Sanna Forsström , Head of Brand & Events, City of Helsinki.

In Helsinki, locals of all ages go to sauna year-round, sometimes daily. It's a ritual, a routine, and a shared experience that welcomes everyone, regardless of background, body type, or age. And to show just how many ways there are to sauna, locals from the city shared their own styles for the world in a sauna-themed shoot, and now those same Helsinkians can be spotted in multiple surfaces around Helsinki and on the streets of Basel, showing up on digital posters reminding Eurovision fans that when it comes to sauna, there really are so many ways.

The capital heats up on Eurovision weekend – and every day after that

This year, Helsinki has more reasons than ever to cheer during Eurovision. Erika Vikman is Finland's official representative, and although KAJ is performing under the Swedish flag, all members of the trio are Finnish and two of them calling Helsinki home.

To celebrate, Helsinki is hosting several sauna-themed events across the city, and joining the celebrations even beyond Finland. From May 15 to 17, Helsinki is taking part in a three-day public sauna experience called Bara Bastu on Djurgården Island in Stockholm, sharing the joy of sauna culture with Eurovision fans across the sea.

In Helsinki, the festivities kick off with SAUNAVISION, a public pre-party at Töölönlahdenpuisto, where locals can enjoy around ten different saunas before the Grand final. You can also catch a pre-show steam at Kyrö Distillery's sauna at Keskuskatu, or keep the sauna celebration going in the Super Terrace downtown opening on the 12th of June.

Although this May will be full of sauna hype, the city's sauna culture is not limited to an event or season. Helsinki is home to more than 60 public saunas that are open and welcoming locals and visitors throughout the year. These include well-known architectural landmarks such as Löyly and Allas Sea Pool, island saunas like Lonna, as well as locally cherished saunas like the self-service Sompasauna.

Get to know the Finnish sauna:



In Helsinki, the sauna is an essential part of daily life and national identity. In 2020, Finnish sauna culture was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, recognizing it as a living tradition passed from generation to another.

There are around 60 public saunas in Helsinki, the number depending on what's included. Back in the 1940s, Helsinki had over 120 public saunas-an everyday essential before home saunas became the norm.

With a population of 5.5 million and an estimated 3.3 million saunas across the country, Finland has actually more saunas than cars - roughly one sauna for every 1.67 people.

That's why it's no surprise then that around 90% of Finns take a sauna at least once a week, and many even more frequently: 40% of Finns go to sauna multiple times a week. Just one minute in cold water after the sauna boosts your happy hormones. When you alternate the heat of the sauna with a 30–60 second dip in the sea, lake, or cold shower, your body responds with a rush of feel-good hormones.

What you should actually know before you go to the sauna? A few friendly tips for first-timers:



There are no strict rules - but how you feel is a good guide.

All are welcome: kids, elders, locals, visitors.

Check if there is a dress code in the sauna you're entering – in public mixed saunas you often wear a swimsuit, meanwhile in a swimming pool you usually don't. Wearing a towel is always ok.

Hydration is key. Drink water, and sit on whichever bench level feels right for you.

There are no rules on how long you should be inside the sauna. Head out to cool off when you feel hot.

The felt hat some people wear? It helps regulate body temperature. Ask a local. Most are happy to share their approach.

More information

Leena Karppinen

Senior Manager, PR & Communications

Helsinki Partners

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision .

,c4151561

The following files are available for download: