Visionary: Pioneering A New Era In Cancer Screening

TORONTO, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Visionary has achieved a significant breakthrough in the field of early cancer screening and home self - testing technologies, attracting widespread attention from the industry.

American Precision Biotech Inc. is a subsidiary of Visionary Holdings. Since its establishment in 1996, the company has been dedicated to the research, development, production, and sales of early cancer screening and home self - testing technology products. It has a professional team with rich experience and advanced skills. Relying on a number of patented technologies, it has quickly made a name for itself in the industry. Its research and production center is located in Seattle, Washington, where world - renowned enterprises gather. It is equipped with internationally advanced research and production facilities and strictly adheres to the international quality system certification standard (ISO 13485) to ensure the high quality and reliability of its products.

In terms of product technology, the company has achieved remarkable results. It has successfully developed the world's first early - stage home - based rapid screening and self - testing technology for cervical cancer E7 oncoprotein and early - stage home - based rapid screening and self - testing technology for colorectal cancer, filling the technological gaps in related fields. Take the cervical cancer E7 protein detection kit as an example. Compared with traditional cervical cancer screening methods such as Pap smear/TCT and HPV DNA testing, this kit has significant advantages such as wide clinical application, high - accuracy diagnostic results, simple operation, high accuracy (detection rate of 80% - 90%), and a rapid 15 - minute result. Moreover, it does not require a professional laboratory or special equipment, truly enabling home sampling and self - testing, ensuring the safety and privacy of testers, and is painless and non - invasive. The colorectal cancer self - testing technology can simultaneously detect 9 indicators, effectively identifying early - stage causes and winning precious time for prevention and treatment. In addition, the company has several early - stage cancer home self - testing kits set to hit the market, committed to providing a more comprehensive early - stage cancer screening solution for people around the world.

In terms of market strategy, the company actively responds to international and domestic cancer screening policy orientations. The "Global Strategy to Accelerate the Elimination of Cervical Cancer as a Public Health Problem" issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) and a series of policy documents on cervical cancer screening issued by the Chinese government have provided strong support for the company's market expansion. Domestically, the company has established a diversified sales channel system, covering public hospitals, private/township hospitals, online multimedia, medical aesthetics/private care/beauty/direct sales, government centralized procurement, large - enterprise group purchases, and pharmacies. It comprehensively covers hospitals in 31 provinces and cities and pharmacies across the country, and actively explores the online market through channels such as Internet hospitals, online pharmacies, and e - commerce platforms to reach more consumers. In the international market, the company closely cooperates with hospitals and pharmacies in various countries. Through methods such as general agent recruitment in various countries and the development and management of online distributors, it steadily promotes its global market layout. It plans to enter more than 10,000 hospitals globally, achieve more than 50 million annual test person - times, and achieve an annual market sales growth rate of over 20% and an annual profit margin of over 25%.

Looking to the future, the company will continue to adhere to its mission of "eliminating the cancer scourge for humanity" and, with the strong support of Visionary, continue to increase R & D investment and continuously expand globally leading cancer - targeted screening technologies. The company plans to launch 5 new early - stage cancer and other disease screening products each year, further increasing the popularity of early - stage cancer screening, helping the public achieve early screening, early detection, early diagnosis, and early treatment of cancer, reducing the incidence and mortality of cancer, and making cancer a controllable and curable disease.

Visionary has always been firmly committed to supporting the development of the biotech field, striving to make greater contributions to the global cancer prevention and control cause and opening a new chapter in cancer screening.

SOURCE Visionary Holdings Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED