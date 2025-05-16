Econometrica, Inc., Offers New OASIS-E1 Training Course - Get Prepared For Success!

BETHESDA, Md., May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Econometrica is pleased to offer Introduction to OASIS-E1 in an online learning format at , specifically for home health agencies (HHAs) and their staff. Developed by Econometrica's team of experts, who spent more than 7 years as the official Training Developer for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) on Outcome and Assessment Information Set (OASIS) tools and guidance, this training lays a strong foundation for OASIS coding success.

The Home Health Quality Reporting Program provides the OASIS dataset and guidance to assist HHAs with OASIS data collection requirements. However, the provided guidance only scratches the surface of what is needed to fully understand the correct coding approach for the OASIS tool. The implications of accurate OASIS data collection are far reaching, and HHAs need a trusted and validated source to help their nurses and therapists effectively complete the OASIS tool. To ensure success, HHAs must have access to up-to-date educational resources.

This 30-minute course offers an in-depth overview of the OASIS-E1 dataset and guidance manual, demonstrating how to use these tools to promote clinician understanding. It covers general OASIS requirements, discusses the importance of accurate OASIS data collection, and explains how to use the OASIS-E1 guidance manual to promote understanding of OASIS items and data collection methods. Participant understanding is measured through periodic knowledge checks and culminates with a post-test.

As the past official Training Developer for CMS on OASIS tools and guidance, Econometrica's home health nurse experts bring years of experience in training home care clinicians on OASIS guidance.

Also be on the lookout for additional training opportunities from Econometrica for hospice agencies. The Hospice Outcomes and Patient Evaluation (HOPE) assessment tool will become effective on October 1, 2025. For more information on our training offerings, please visit , or email us at [email protected]

Work with Us, Work for Us

Econometrica, Inc., is a small business research and management consulting organization based in the greater Washington, DC, metropolitan area. We are committed to improving the human condition by providing high-quality, cost-effective analytics and support that enable our clients to solve the challenges of today's world. We collaborate with Federal agencies, State and local governments, philanthropic and nonprofit clients, and private-sector partners in the public health, healthcare, data analytics, housing, and finance sectors. Econometrica has built a proven track record of excellence in consulting. Our team of experts is located across the United States, bringing diverse perspectives and skills to every project. Over the past 7 years, Econometrica was the official Training Developer for CMS (2018–2024) for home health and hospice agencies. Our home health and hospice nurse experts have decades of experience training clinicians, helping them enhance their skills and improve patient outcomes. Visit our training at .

To work with us on your next project, visit us online or email us at [email protected] . To explore the benefits of working for us, visit our careers page . Follow us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Dr. Jean O'Connor

Health Director

[email protected]

404-285-1300

SOURCE Econometrica, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED