Acer Announces New Predator Triton 14 AI, Blending Top-Tier Laptop Gaming Performance And Creative Capabilities
|
Name
|
Predator Triton 14 AI
|
Model
|
PT14-52T
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Processor
|
Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 processor 288V
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5070 Laptop GPU
|
Display
|
14.5" 16:10 OLED, WQXGA+ (2880x1800), 120 Hz, 340 nits, DCI-P3 100%, 1 ms response time, Calman-verified, finger-touch support only (not pen)
|
Memory
|
Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X memory, 8,533 MHz
|
Storage
|
Up to 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD
|
Cooling
|
6th Gen AeroBlade Metal fans x2, Graphene thermal interface material, Vapor Chamber, Vortex Flow
|
Dimensions
|
321.79 x 221 x 11.05-17.31 mm
|
Weight
|
1.6kg
|
Battery
|
76 Whr
|
Wi-Fi and Connectivity
|
Intel® KillerTM Wireless Wi-Fi 7 1750i, Bluetooth 5.4 or above
|
Ports
|
USB Type-C ThunderboltTM 4, Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2, Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 2 x2 (one with offline charging), HDMI 2.1, microSDTM Card reader, 3.5 mm combo audio jack
|
Features
|
Copilot+ PC, NVIDIA® Studio Premium Driver, Supports finger touchscreen, Haptic touchpad with active stylus pen support (bundled), Anti-fingerprint chassis coating, Human Presence Detection with AI Vision Sensor, Predator Sense 5.0/ Experience Zone, Per-key RGB backlit keyboard, Acer PurifiedViewTM 2.0, Acer PurifiedVoiceTM 2.0, Acer ProCam, PC Game Pass (3 months)
|
Audio
|
DTS®X: Ultra, 6 speakers
|
Camera
|
FHD 1920x 1080 IR camera
|
Name
|
Predator Helios Neo 14 AI
|
Model
|
PHN14-71
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Processor
|
Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 processor 285H
Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 processor 255H
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5070 Laptop GPU
NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPU
|
Display
|
14.5" 16:10 OLED, 2.8K WQXGA+ (2880x1800), 120 Hz, 400 nits, DCI-P3 100%, 0.2 ms response time, , NVIDIA Advanced Optimus
14.5" 16:10 IPS, WQXGA (2560x1600), 165 Hz, 400 nits, sRGB 100%, 3 ms response time, NVIDIA G-SYNC, NVIDIA Advanced Optimus
|
Memory
|
Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X SDRAM on-board memory, 7,467 MHz
|
Storage
|
Up to 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD, 2 slots
|
Cooling
|
5th Gen AeroBlade Metal fan x1, Liquid metal thermal grease, Vector heat pipes, Vortex Flow
|
Dimensions
|
323.9 x 254.7 x 11.5-20.8 mm
|
Weight
|
1.9 kg
|
Battery
|
76 Whr, quick-charging capable
|
Wi-Fi and Connectivity
|
Intel® KillerTM Wi-Fi 6E 1675i, Bluetooth 5.3 or above
|
Ports
|
USB Type-C ThunderboltTM 4, Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2, Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 2 x2 (one with offline charging), HDMI 2.1, microSDTM Card reader, 3.5 mm combo audio jack, DC-In, Kensington lock
|
Features
|
Predator Sense 5.0/ Experience Zone, Acer PurifiedViewTM 2.0, Acer PurifiedVoiceTM 2.0, Acer ProCam, AlterView, Copilot, PC Game Pass (3 months)
|
Audio
|
DTS®X: Ultra, 2 speakers
|
Camera
|
FHD 1920x 1080 IR camera
|
Name
|
Predator Orion 3000
|
Model
|
P03-665
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Processor
|
Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 processor 265F
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5070 GPU
|
Memory
|
8 GB DDR5 5600 MHz UDIMM16 GB DDR5 5600 MHz UDIMM
Up to 32 GB of dual-channel DDR5 5600 MHz memory
|
Storage
|
2 TB NVMe M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 SSD
|
HDD
|
Up to 2 TB 7200 RPM HDD
|
Cooling
|
120 mm system fans (front and rear)
|
Connectivity
|
Wi-Fi 7/6E, Realtek 8111H Ethernet (LAN)
|
Dimensions
|
190 (W) x 438 (D) x 378 (H) mm, 28 L
|
Power
|
850 W
|
Expansion slots
|
PCIe 5.0 x16 slot: 1
PCIe 3.0 x1 slot: 1
M.2 slot for SSD: 2
M.2 slot for WLAN: 1
|
Ports
|
Front/Side
Audio jacks (headphone + mic, mic): 1
USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports: 2
USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C ports: 1
Rear
LAN port: 1
Audio jack (line in, audio out, mic): 3
USB 2.0 Type-A ports: 4
USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports: 2
|
Features
|
EMI-compliant tempered glass side panel, RGB Pulsar lighting
|
Audio
|
DTS®X: Ultra
|
[1] For Graphene TIM, the claim refers exclusively to the implementation of Graphene TIM as a thermal interface material in a laptop. Acer is the first to integrate Graphene TIM in this capacity based on available market data at the time of publication as of May, 2025.
[2] Optimized for English text prompts and requires a Microsoft account and internet connection to access cloud services that help ensure the responsible use of AI. See aka/copilotpluspcs
[4] Based on Acer's internal research as of Nov, 2024. Claim refers to the thinnest cooling fan blade for laptops, measuring 0.05mm. Patent pending/held by Acer Inc.
[5] Comparison conditions:
1. Fan size: 73*70*10.5mm;
2. Constant noise: Normal mode = 40dB
(CFM = Cubic Feet per Minute)
