Acer Announces New Predator Triton 14 AI, Blending Top-Tier Laptop Gaming Performance And Creative Capabilities

Also announced the new Predator Helios Neo 14 AI laptop and Predator Orion 3000 gaming desktop, all configurable with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series

Editor's Summary



The slim Predator Triton 14 AI supports an Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 processor 288V and an NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5070 Laptop GPU, and is the industry's first laptop[1] to utilize graphene thermal interface materials (TIM) on the CPU to aid in cooling.

The Predator Triton 14 AI also wraps in a plethora of other premium features ideal for professional creators, including a Calman Verified OLED display with finger-based touch support, a Corning Gorilla Glass touchpad with haptics and pen support, and more.

The Predator Helios Neo 14 AI laptop supports up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 285H, up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU and a stunning 2.8K OLED display with 0.2 ms response time, making it a solid choice for gamers on-the-go. The Predator Orion 3000 debuts a new chassis design and delivers smooth gameplay and support for demanding applications, powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 265F and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 GPU.

TAIPEI, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced powerful new 14-inch Predator gaming laptops designed for gamers and creative professionals. With a set of high-performance components, including the latest Intel® CoreTM Ultra (Series 2) processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 50 Series Laptop GPUs, both devices offer a strong mix of power, portability and innovative features coveted by gamers, content creators, as well as on-the-go creative professionals and students.

Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, GeForce RTXTM 50 Series Laptop GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4, generate images at unprecedented speed, and unleash creativity with NVIDIA Studio. Users can effortlessly level up their gaming performance and creative capabilities on the Predator laptops with support from the latest Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors that power next-gen AI gameplay and scale up both performance and efficiency. Both laptops are a new class of Windows PCs that are designed for AI-intensive processes like real-time translations and image generation. Plus, access to NVIDIA NIM Microservices – state-of-the-art AI models that let enthusiasts and developers build AI assistants, agents, and workflows with peak performance on NIM-ready AI systems.

The newly refreshed Predator Orion 3000 gaming desktop is also enhanced with the latest silicon from Intel and NVIDIA, providing avid gamers with the edge they need to max out the graphics on the latest AAA titles and content creators with the necessary performance for editing or streaming.

Predator Triton 14 AI - A Creator's Dream Laptop

Acer's highly portable 14.5-inch laptop combines high-performance components with compelling features wrapped in a minimalist, streamlined design, making it a versatile laptop ideal for those seeking a lightweight yet powerful and understated device for work and play. Specifically, creative professionals, content creators, gamers and higher education students will appreciate the portability, raw power and novel capabilities it brings to their workflows.

Its lightweight yet durable aluminum chassis weighs just 1.6 kg (3.52 lbs) and measures 17.31 mm (0.68 inches) thin. The laptop's chassis and screen are glazed with an anti-fingerprint coating to keep its minimalist gray cover and display clean and streak-free. Giving it just the right amount of flare, a polished silver hinge running along the back features a diamond cut treatment that displays iridescent colors that gleam when viewed from different angles.

The Predator Triton 14 AI (PT14-52T) features an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 288V processor, with newly optimized hybrid architecture and state-of-the-art technology enabling seamless experiences for creating and gaming.. It is also configurable with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU with DLSS 4 and NVIDIA Studio drivers for optimized creative workflows and maximum stability in video editing, 3D rendering and livestreaming. As a Copilot+ PC, it enables exclusive experiences like real-time translations by Live Captions[2] and image creation in Microsoft Paint with Image Creator[2]. The laptop also supports up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to 2 TB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe storage.

Its vibrant Calman Verified OLED WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800) display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut support is ideally suited for graphically intense and professional-level photography and video/film work. Razor-sharp visuals, deep contrast, precise color accuracy, fast 120 Hz refresh rate, and seamless 1ms response time work together to ensure every frame is fluid, and every detail crystal clear. The display's finger-based touch capabilities provide enhanced user interaction and convenience, supporting simple gestures such as zooming in, swiping and tapping, scrolling pages or switching between tasks. It's especially useful for creative work and can improve workflow productivity.

Supporting the streamlined modern design and enhancing the typing experience, the Predator Triton 14 AI includes a large one-piece button-less haptic Corning Gorilla Glass touchpad with stylus pen support. The bundled active stylus supports AES 2.0, USI 2.0, and MPP 2.5 protocols with 4,096 pressure levels, tilt support, and a responsive 10-450 g pen tip force, making it easy for creators/designers/artists to sketch, write and create with pinpoint accuracy, all on a seamless, ultra-responsive and durable surface. The haptics simulate tactile sensations, providing physical feedback when pressed, enhancing precision and making the interaction feel more responsive and natural. The haptics can even be customized to the user's personal preference. Support for an active stylus provides a more efficient way to interact with AI tools, helping creators input their ideas intuitively.

Advanced thermals keep the Predator Triton 14 AI running cool under pressure, allowing it to handle the most demanding games within its sleek form. An industry first, the Predator Triton 14 AI pioneers the use of graphene thermal interface materials (TIM) on the CPU to provide efficient heat transfer and outperforms traditional thermal grease with a 14.5% increase in thermal capacity[3], offering higher thermal conductivity. Dual 6th Gen AeroBlade 3D metal fans, the world's thinnest[4] cooling fan blades at just 0.05 mm, work at max capacity to boost airflow by 20%[5] compared to plastic fans. Acer's Vortex Flow system directs airflow to critical components, ensuring rapid dissipation for consistent, high-level performance. It works alongside the vapor chamber to efficiently distribute heat to prevent hot spots.

Creative professionals will also appreciate the convenience and security provided by the Human Presence Detection (HPD) with AI Vision Sensor in the laptop's webcam. It can detect when a person is in front of the laptop and can activate certain features like logging in or waking the system when a person is sensed, dimming the screen when users look away, or locking the device when no one is present.

Its customizable per-key RGB keyboard offers a vibrant experience and adds to the device's aesthetic appeal. PredatorSense gives real-time control over system performance and makes it easy to switch between four different operation modes. Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 delivers high-speed connectivity and ultra-low latency, so players can go all out during games, and Thunderbolt 4 provides lightning-fast data transfer and charging for seamless multitasking.

Predator Helios Neo 14 AI – Delivering Powerful Gaming On-the-Go

The all-new Predator Helios Neo 14 AI (PHN14-71) gaming laptop expands Acer's popular Helios Neo line, bringing 14.5-inch portability to the mix without compromising on power or cutting-edge gaming features. It supports up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 285H and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU with DLSS 4. It offers up to 32 GB of fast LPDDR5X 7467 MHz onboard memory, while a generous amount of storage is provided with up to 2 TB PCIe Gen4 SSDs.

Ensuring both games and work visuals look great and deliver high color accuracy, the Helios Neo 14 AI sports a 14.5-inch 16:10 OLED 2.8K WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800) display, boasting a 0.2 ms response time and supporting 100% of the DCI-P3 color spec. It also offers support for NVIDIA Advanced Optimus.

Keeping all this power cool in such a slim chassis is a breeze, thanks to Acer's 5th Gen AeroBlade technology, liquid metal thermal grease on the CPU, a Vector Heat pipe, and Acer's Vortex Flow system.

Sporting a sleek and modern durable design, the Predator Helios Neo 14 AI's metal lid features a customizable RGB logo paired with a dynamic three-zone RGB keyboard, so users can pattern the design to their unique styles. Fast connections are delivered with Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E and a Thunderbolt 4 port, and Acer's Experience Zone lets players tap into its collection of AI-powered features including PurifiedVoice 2.0, PurifiedView 2.0 and Acer's ProCam app that automatically recognizes and records gameplay highlights.

Predator Orion 3000 Gaming Desktop

The Predator Orion 3000 (PO3-665) gaming desktop is perfect for gaming enthusiasts who want a compact PC but still need enough internal space for reliable cooling, expandability and high-end hardware that can take on the latest generation of games. Aimed at dedicated gamers, the powerful gaming PC has been refreshed with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 265F and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, and comes with up to 32 GB dual-channel DDR5 RAM. It also includes ample storage with up to 2 TB M.2 2280 PCIe SSD and up to 2 TB 7200 RPM HDD.

This 28-liter PC features a stunning, EMI-compliant chassis and tempered glass side panels, along with mesh lining that extends from top to bottom and runs along the prominent Predator logo. It also features 120 mm RGB-lit system fans at the front and rear, enhancing airflow while adding a vibrant visual appeal. The Predator Orion 3000 delivers fast and seamless connectivity with up to Wi-Fi 7, an Ethernet LAN port, and a generous offering of ports located in its front and rear. On the chassis' front are two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C port and an audio jack for quick and easy access. The back has four USB 2.0 Type-A ports, a pair of USB 3.2 Type-A slots, a LAN port and three audio jacks.

Price and Availability

The Predator Triton 14 AI (PT14-52T) will be available in EMEA in July, starting at EUR 2,999.

The Predator Helios Neo 14 AI (PHN14-71) will be available in EMEA in July, starting at EUR 1,699.

The Predator Orion 3000 (PO3-665) will be available in EMEA in July, starting at EUR 1,099, and in Australia in Q3, starting at AUD 4,499.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via .

Visit Acer at Computex from May 20-23, 2025, or check out the Acer Computex 2025 Press Kit site to see all announcements.

