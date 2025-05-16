Eightco Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Quarter Driven by Focus on Deploying Capital into the Refurbished Apple Products Business and Prioritizing Financial Stability for Long-Term Growth

First quarter 2025 revenue growth of 25% to $9.9mn compared to for the prior year quarter, due to focus on refurbished apple products sales

First quarter 2025 operating loss of a reduction of 55% compared to an operating loss of for the prior year quarter, due to lower SG&A and absence of restructuring and severance expenses in the first quarter of 2025

Easton, PA, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OCTO) (the“Company” or“Eightco”) today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Paul Vassilakos, CEO of Eightco and President of Forever 8 Fund, LLC, the Company's primary operating subsidiary (“Forever 8”), stated“In order to improve our cost structure to deliver long-term value to shareholders, we continue to reduce operating costs and address selling and administrative expenses. Our goal is to remain on this path to further support the Company's growth as it continues to explore funding options.” Mr. Vassilakos continued,“Our current operations provide the infrastructure to significantly scale revenues with a relatively modest increase in expenses. I continue to witness substantial progress within Eightco and believe our accomplishments provide a strong foundation to scale revenues rapidly. The demand for our inventory capital, especially in the refurbished apple products business, continues to underscore the value we believe we can bring to clients. We have now emerged from a transformative period, where I am confident in our ability to accelerate growth and drive sustained success for Eightco and our stakeholders." Financial Highlights and Commentary Reallocation of capital back into the refurbished apple products business resulted in revenue growth. This also resulted in a reduction in gross margins from 8.2% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 17.5% in the first quarter of 2024. The Company also saw a 28% decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses this quarter compared to the prior year quarter, which helped in improving operating losses of compared to a loss in the first quarter of 2024.

First quarter 2025 revenues of representing a 25% improvement on the first quarter 2024 revenue of

First quarter 2025 gross profit of compared to a gross profit in the first quarter of 2024

First quarter 2025 gross profit margin of 8.2%, compared to 17.5% in the first quarter of 2024, due to shift in product mix back into cell phones

A 55% improvement in operating losses, down to a loss in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a loss in the first quarter of 2024

First quarter 2025 SG&A of down 29% from in the first quarter of 2024, as a result of continued streamlining and operating costs reduction across all areas of the business

First quarter 2025 net loss of compared to a net income of in the first quarter of 2024 First quarter 2025 Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations of compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations of for the first quarter of 2024



For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Revenues, net 9,913,987 7,958,697 Cost of revenues 9,100,728 6,569,687 Gross profit 813,259 1,389,010 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,229,425 3,127,943 Restructuring and severance - 1,414,838 Total operating expenses 2,229,425 4,542,781 Operating loss -1,416,166 -3,153,771 Non-operating income (expense): Interest income (expense), net -1,288,804 -1,198,771 Gain on forgiveness of earnout - 6,100,000 Other income 21,898 26,677 Total non-operating income (expense) -1,266,906 4,927,906 Net income (loss) before income tax expense -2,683,072 1,774,135 Income tax expense (benefit) -28,793 - Net income (loss) from continuing operations -2,654,279 1,774,135 Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax 105,553 166,828 Net income (loss) -2,548,725 1,940,963 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest - -12 Net income (loss) attributable to Eightco Holdings Inc. -2,548,725 1,940,975 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Net income (loss) (2,654,279 ) 1,774,135 Interest (income) expense, net 1,288,804 1,198,771 Gain on forgiveness of interest - - Income tax expense -28,793 - Depreciation and amortization 574,642 556,299 EBITDA (819,626 ) 3,529,205 Stock-based compensation 0 0 Loss on issuance of warrants - - Restructuring 1,414,838 Gain on extinguishment of liabilities - -6,100,000 Adjusted EBITDA (819,626 ) (1,155,957 )



Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP performance measures. Management believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, in addition to operating profit, net (loss) income and other GAAP measures, are useful to investors to evaluate the Company's results because they exclude certain items that are not directly related to the Company's core operating performance. Investors should recognize that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the table below. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP measures. Items excluded to arrive at forward-looking non-GAAP measures may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.

A reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in accordance with SEC Regulation G as above.

