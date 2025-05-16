K'taka: Pralhad Joshi Leads Tiranga Yatra In Hubballi To Pay Tribute To Armed Forces

MENAFN - IANS) Hubballi (Karnataka), May 16 (IANS) Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, led the Tiranga Yatra here on Friday to pay tribute to the Indian armed forces for successfully carrying out Operation Sindoor in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Thousands of people, including BJP party workers, leaders, students, youth, and members of various organisations, participated in the Tiranga Yatra to express solidarity with the Indian soldiers.

The Tiranga Yatra was carried out on the arterial roads of Hubballi city. Union Minister Joshi actively participated in the procession, beating drums and leading the march. BJP MLAs Arvind Bellad and Mahesh Tenginakai also joined the rally.

Pralhad Joshi stated that the rally was organised to pay tribute to the soldiers of the country.“Some Congress leaders are making loose comments about Operation Sindoor. However, there were numerous terror strikes during the Congress regime at the Centre,” he said.

He added that the Congress lacked the political will that is now being demonstrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Referring to criticism of Operation Sindoor and PM Modi by Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad, Joshi remarked that Lad suffers from a kind of personality disorder.

“If journalists ask questions, the Congress brands them as BJP activists. Interestingly, many Congress leaders themselves have appreciated Operation Sindoor. The Congress should first clarify its stance,” Pralhad Joshi said.

Reacting to a BJP leader's statement about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Joshi said that the party had taken appropriate action on the matter.

He further alleged,“Congress leaders speak in the language of Pakistan and often sound like Pakistani politicians. They have referred to 'Hindu terror' and attempted to block the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir -- all of which have benefitted Pakistan.”

“Following Operation Sindoor, Pakistanis are crying out and have gone to America seeking support. Within India, some people continue to raise doubts - about the Election Commission, the Supreme Court, the Parliament, the President. Now, they are even questioning the Indian Army,” Pralhad Joshi said.