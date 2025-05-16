QAF President Hails Qatar's 'Historic' 4X400m World Championships Berth

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Athletics Federation (QAF) President Mohammed Issa Al-Fadala yesterday hailed the men's 4x400m relay team for securing qualification to the World Athletics Championships, set to take place in Tokyo this September.

The quartet of Abderrahman Samba, Bassem Hemeida, Ashraf Hussen Osman and Ammar Ismail Yahia Ibrahim clocked a new national record of 3:00.29 minutes at the World Relays in Guangzhou last Sunday, which guaranteed Qatar's place at the global showpiece for the first time in history.

Calling the achievement“historic,” Al-Fadala expressed pride in the team's milestone.

“We've tried five times to reach the final - at the World Championships and the Olympic Games - and last year, India took that qualification spot. But this year, we finally did it. We're truly happy because we've built a strong team, and we promise to reach the finals consistently from now on,” the QAF president said.

“This moment is historic for us - qualifying in the 4x400m relay is part of our 2030 vision. You'll see how strong our team is at the Asian Championships in South Korea later this month. Competing with India is a great challenge for us, and we're excited to see how we perform,” Al-Fadala added.

Meanwhile, Doha is set to host the third leg of the Diamond League today - one of the most highly attended annual sporting events in Qatar. Al-Fadala acknowledged the strong turnout from local fans and communities, including Africa and the Indian diasporas – who have turned out in large numbers due to the presence of javelin star Neeraj Chopra

“There's a real passion for athletics here. I meet Neeraj every year in South Africa, and he always promises to come to Doha. He feels at home here, and he's aiming to throw really far tomorrow. The support he's received from the Indian community here is amazing. He visited local schools, and the kids were thrilled to take photos with him. That's what sport is about - inspiring the next generation” he said.