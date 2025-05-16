Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sara & Sachin Tendulkar Bring Heartfelt Nostalgia To Spinny's Campaign,

2025-05-16 09:05:55
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, India, 16th May 2025: In a first-of-its-kind Instagram collaboration, Sara Tendulkar joins her father, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, in celebrating something deeply personal-trust, long drives, and the irreplaceable bond with their indie dogs, Spike & Max.

Spinny's latest film "God Promise" touches the heart with its gentle storytelling, featuring Sachin and an adorable indie dog on a memorable journey. It signifies a long relationship-echoing Spinny's industry-first 3-year warranty on Assured+ cars.

For Sara, it hit even closer to home. Sharing never-seen-before photos with her furry companions-and Sachin-she opened up about their own family moments built over the years.

Captioning the post, Sara wrote:

"A really, really long relationship and a promise for the ages. This @myspinny ad brought back memories-of drives, laughs and Spike & Max. This one's incredibly close to my heart. #godpromise"

The film beautifully mirrors the essence of Spinny's 3-year warranty-more than just a feature, it's a promise built to last. Just like the love between a father and daughter, or the loyalty of furry friends. What makes it even more special is the presence of the Tendulkars' own adopted indie dogs-a gentle nudge that all dogs are awesome.

A true reflection of lasting bonds-human and beyond-this campaign captures what Spinny stands for: trust and a promise for the ages.

About Spinny

Founded in 2015, Spinny is a used car platform that aims to bring about transparency and convenience in the car buying and selling process in India. Spinny operates across the entire value chain of used cars, embedding superior technology and processes to deliver a premium experience to customers. As a testimony of Spinny's commitment to transparency and quality, every car on the Spinny platform comes with a 200-point inspection checklist, a 5-day no-questions-asked money-back guarantee and a 1-year after-sales warranty. Spinny has 57 car hubs and is operational in 22 cities, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Indore, among others. Last year, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar partnered with Spinny as a strategic investor and a lead brand ambassador.

Email :...


