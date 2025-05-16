OPSWAT Opens New Cybersecurity Lab And Office In Arlington, VA

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The grand opening featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Virginia State Senator Barbara Favola (District 40), with further remarks by Arlington County Board Chair Takis Karontonis and Kate Bates, President and CEO of the Arlington Chamber of Commerce. In addition, representatives from federal agencies, regional tech companies, and public sector leaders were in attendance.

"This is more than a new office-it's a reaffirmation of our mission to protect the critical infrastructure that keeps our nation running," said Benny Czarny, Founder and CEO of OPSWAT. "With our roots in federally-funded innovation and a growing portfolio of federal clients, Arlington is the right place for our next chapter."

Key Highlights:



OPSWAT was founded in the U.S. in 2002 and continues to grow its domestic workforce, with local hiring in the Washington, D.C. area.

U.S.-based manufacturing and a reliable national supply chain support all federal-focused products.

Revenue has grown at a rate of more than 35% year over year since 2023. OPSWAT solutions help federal agencies achieve strong cybersecurity outcomes with fewer resources-especially vital as budgets tighten.

Federal-Focused Solutions Include:



Network Detection & Response (NDR): Automated threat, breach, and exfiltration detection with full network visibility.

Fend Data Diodes: Rugged communication devices for secure, one-way data exfiltration from critical networks, operational technology, and legacy platforms.

MetaDefender NetWall®: Secure, unidirectional gateways for safe data exchange between networks of varying classification levels. MetaDefender InSights: Real-time intelligence on indicators of compromise (IOCs), command-and-control (C2) infrastructure, and adversary activity.

The Arlington expansion is a natural evolution following OPSWAT's acquisitions of Fend and InQuest -two cybersecurity innovators born from U.S. Department of Energy and Department of Defense challenges. Together, they reflect OPSWAT's deep understanding of government needs and its ability to translate that into deployable, commercial-grade technology.

"This is the perfect time to be here in Washington, D.C.," added Czarny. "We're proud to support not only federal agencies, but also the broader economy-from tech innovators to manufacturers-who all play a part in securing America's future."

About OPSWAT

For the last 20 years OPSWAT, a global leader in IT, OT, and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity based in the U.S., has continuously evolved an end-to-end solutions platform that gives public and private sector organizations and enterprises the critical advantage needed to protect their complex networks and ensure compliance. Empowered by a "Trust no file. Trust no deviceTM." philosophy, OPSWAT solves customers' challenges around the world with zero-trust solutions and patented technologies across every level of their infrastructure, securing their networks, data, and devices, and preventing known and unknown threats, zero-day attacks, and malware. Discover how OPSWAT protects the world's critical infrastructure and helps secure our way of life; visit .

