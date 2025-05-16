Acer Debuts New Copilot+ Pcs: Ultra-Light Swift Edge AI And Everyday-Performer Swift Go AI
|
Name
|
Acer Swift Edge 14 AI
|
Model
|
SFE14-51/ SFE14-51T
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Processors
|
Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 processor 288V, Intel AI Boost capable up to 48 TOPS
Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 processor 258V, Intel AI Boost capable up to 47 TOPS
Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 processor 256V, Intel AI Boost capable up to 47 TOPS
Intel® CoreTM Ultra 5 processor 228V, Intel AI Boost capable up to 40 TOPS
Intel® CoreTM Ultra 5 processor 226V, Intel AI Boost capable up to 40 TOPS
|
Graphics
|
Intel® ArcTM Graphics 140V
Intel® ArcTM Graphics 130V
|
Display
|
14-inch 3K OLED, WQXGA+ (2880x1800), 16:10 aspect ratio, DisplayHDRTM True Black 600 Certified DCI-P3 100% color gamut, with integrated multi-touch, Corning Gorilla Matte Pro surface treatment
|
Memory
|
Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X system memory
|
Storage
|
Up to 1 TB, PCIe Gen4, NVMe SSD
|
Camera
|
1080p FHD IR camera (1920x1080) with dual-mic support
|
Audio
|
DTS:X Ultra Audio, dual speakers
|
Ports
|
Two USB Type-C (supporting Thunderbolt 4, USB charging), Two USB Type-A (one supporting USB charging), HDMI 2.1, 3.5 mm headphone/speaker jack
|
Battery
|
65 Wh 3-cell Li-ion battery, up to 21 hours battery life (based on video playback test results)
|
Networking
|
Intel KillerTM Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 or above
|
Features
|
Copilot+ PC with hotkey, Windows Studio Effects, Acer Sense, Acer QuickPanel, Acer LiveArt, Acer PurifiedVoiceTM 2.0 with triple-mic array, Acer PurifiedViewTM 2.0, Acer User Sensing 2.0, Lighting Touchpad with Activity Indicator, Backlit keyboard, 180-degree hinge, Soft-touch keyboard
|
Security
|
Facial recognition, power keycap fingerprint reader with on-chip matching design, Microsoft Pluton, Secured-core PC
|
Dimensions/Weight
|
313.7 (W) x 229.2 (D) x 9.3/16.6 (H) mm (12.35 x 9.02 x 0.37/0.65 inches)
0.99 kg (2.18 lbs.)
|
Chassis materials and color
|
Magnesium-Aluminum; Pearl White, MIL-STD 810H Military Grade Durability
|
Name
|
Acer Swift Go 16 AI
|
Model
|
SFG16-74/ SFG16-74T
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Processors
|
Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 processor 258V, Intel® AI Boost capable up to 47 TOPS
Intel® CoreTM Ultra 5 processor 228V, Intel® AI Boost capable up to 40 TOPS
Intel® CoreTM Ultra 5 processor 226V, Intel® AI Boost capable up to 40 TOPS
|
Graphics
|
Intel® ArcTM Graphics 140V
Intel® ArcTM Graphics 130V
|
Display
|
16-inch OLED WUXGA+ (2048x1280), 16:10 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 100% color gamut, 120 Hz, DisplayHDRTM True Black 500 Certified
|
Memory
|
Up to 32 GB onboard LPDDR5X system memory
|
Storage
|
Up to 2 TB, PCIe Gen4, NVMe SSD
|
Camera
|
1080p FHD IR camera (1920x1080) with dual-mic support
|
Audio
|
DTS:X Ultra Audio, dual speakers
|
Ports
|
Two USB Type-C (Thunderbolt 4, supporting DisplayPort, USB charging), Two USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A (one supporting USB charging), HDMI, MicroSD card reader
|
Battery
|
64 Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery, up to 16 hours battery life (based on web browsing test results)
|
Networking
|
Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 or above
|
Features
|
Copilot+ PC with hotkey, Windows Studio Effects, Acer Sense, Acer QuickPanel, Acer Assist, Acer PurifiedVoiceTM 2.0, Acer PurifiedViewTM 2.0, Acer User Sensing 2.0, Multi- Control Lighting Touchpad, Activity Indicator on Touchpad, Backlit keyboard, 180-degree hinge
|
Security
|
Facial recognition, Kensington lock, camera shutter
|
Dimensions/Weight
|
355.5(W) x 250.64 (D) x 15.99 (H) mm (14 x 9.87 x 0.63 inches)
1.6 kg (3.53 lbs.)
|
Chassis materials and color
|
Aluminum; Titanium Gray
|
Name
|
Acer Swift Go 14 AI
|
Model
|
SFG14-75/ SFG14-75T
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Processors
|
Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 processor 258V, Intel® AI Boost capable up to 47 TOPS
Intel® CoreTM Ultra 5 processor 228V, Intel® AI Boost capable up to 40 TOPS
Intel® CoreTM Ultra 5 processor 226V, Intel® AI Boost capable up to 40 TOPS
|
Graphics
|
Intel® ArcTM Graphics 140V
Intel® ArcTM Graphics 130V
|
Display
|
14-inch OLED WUXGA (1920x1200), 16:10 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 100% color gamut, DisplayHDRTM True Black 500 Certified
|
Memory
|
Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X system memory
|
Storage
|
Up to 1 TB, PCIe Gen4, NVMe SSD
|
Camera
|
1080p FHD IR camera (1920x1080) with dual-mic support
|
Audio
|
DTS:X Ultra Audio, dual speakers
|
Ports
|
Two USB Type-C (Thunderbolt 4, supporting DisplayPort, USB charging), Two USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A (one supporting USB charging), MicroSD card reader
|
Battery
|
64 Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery, up to 16 hours battery life (based on web browsing test results)
|
Networking
|
Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 or above
|
Features
|
Copilot+ PC with hotkey, Windows Studio Effects, Acer Sense, Acer QuickPanel, Acer Assist, Acer PurifiedVoiceTM 2.0, Acer PurifiedViewTM 2.0, Acer User Sensing 2.0, Multi- Control Lighting Touchpad, Activity Indicator on Touchpad, Backlit keyboard, 180-degree hinge
|
Security
|
Facial recognition, Kensington lock (nano-type), camera shutter
|
Dimensions/Weight
|
312.4 (W) x 225.9 (D) x 9.7/15.95 (H) mm (12.3 x 8.89 x 0.38/0.63 inches)
1.39 kg (3.06 lbs.)
|
Chassis materials and color
|
Aluminum; Steam Blue
|
[1] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. All models subject to availability.
[2] Copilot+ PC experiences vary by device and market and may require updates continuing to roll out through 2025; timing varies. See aka/copilotpluspcs
[3] Actual battery life may vary considerably by specifications, depending on product model, configuration, applications, power management settings, operating conditions, and features utilized. Performance variation also arises based on components in use, which includes but is not limited to the processor, RAM capacity, storage, display and resolution, etc.
[4] EPEAT® registration varies by country. See for registration status for each country.
About Acer
Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs over 9,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit for more information.
© 2025 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.
SOURCE AcerWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Flipster Makes Esports Debut As Official Crypto Exchange Partner Of TALON's Dota 2 Team, Powering A New Era Of Fan Engagement
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
CommentsNo comment