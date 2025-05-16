500 PARQ Nearing Stabilization
"500 PARQ represents the future of suburban living, design-forward and rooted in community," said Haytham Haidar, CEO of PARQ Builders, LLC. "We set out to create more than residences; we envision a neighborhood that brings people together and redefines quality of life in Parsippany. Nearing stabilization at this pace is not just a milestone; it's a powerful validation of the vision behind PARQ Life Reimagined. And we're just getting started."
"500 PARQ has been an incredibly successful community for us," added Christina Perez, Director of Real Estate at Greystar. "Thanks to our onsite team's hard work and dedication, we've leased 90 percent of the available apartments. As we approach full occupancy, we remain committed to delivering an unparalleled living experience to our residents."
Thoughtfully Designed Living
Rising six stories, 500 PARQ offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, with select one-bedroom + den layouts. Residences feature high-end finishes, including:
White quartz waterfall countertops
Soft-close cabinetry with under-cabinet lighting
Classic subway tile backsplashes
Premium Blomberg appliance packages
Moen matte black fixtures
Porcelain bathroom flooring
Spacious walk-in closets
Resort-Inspired Amenities
500 PARQ delivers an array of lifestyle amenities designed to elevate everyday living:
State-of-the-art fitness center
Resort-style swimming pool
Game room with immersive sports simulator
Private dining space with Bosch appliances
Sports bar with multiple large-screen TVs
Co-working lounge with individual and shared workspaces
Multi-station dog wash
2,500 sq. ft. of on-site boutique retail
For leasing inquiries or to schedule a private tour, visit 500PARQ . To learn more about the full PARQ Life Reimagined community, visit parqnj .
