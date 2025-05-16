500 PARQ Nearing Stabilization

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Located within PARQ Life Reimagined, a dynamic, mixed-use community, 500 PARQ combines sophisticated residences, retail, green spaces and a convenient, lifestyle-oriented environment. Just an hour's drive from NYC, the community features expansive park settings and ample recreational amenities, with seamless access to major employment hubs and highways.

"500 PARQ represents the future of suburban living, design-forward and rooted in community," said Haytham Haidar, CEO of PARQ Builders, LLC. "We set out to create more than residences; we envision a neighborhood that brings people together and redefines quality of life in Parsippany. Nearing stabilization at this pace is not just a milestone; it's a powerful validation of the vision behind PARQ Life Reimagined. And we're just getting started."

"500 PARQ has been an incredibly successful community for us," added Christina Perez, Director of Real Estate at Greystar. "Thanks to our onsite team's hard work and dedication, we've leased 90 percent of the available apartments. As we approach full occupancy, we remain committed to delivering an unparalleled living experience to our residents."

Thoughtfully Designed Living

Rising six stories, 500 PARQ offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, with select one-bedroom + den layouts. Residences feature high-end finishes, including:



White quartz waterfall countertops

Soft-close cabinetry with under-cabinet lighting

Classic subway tile backsplashes

Premium Blomberg appliance packages

Moen matte black fixtures

Porcelain bathroom flooring Spacious walk-in closets

Resort-Inspired Amenities

500 PARQ delivers an array of lifestyle amenities designed to elevate everyday living:



State-of-the-art fitness center

Resort-style swimming pool

Game room with immersive sports simulator

Private dining space with Bosch appliances

Sports bar with multiple large-screen TVs

Co-working lounge with individual and shared workspaces

Multi-station dog wash 2,500 sq. ft. of on-site boutique retail

For leasing inquiries or to schedule a private tour, visit 500PARQ . To learn more about the full PARQ Life Reimagined community, visit parqnj .

