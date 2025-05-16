Rate Welcomes Mike Buffler To Expand Mortgage Access For Entertainment Clients

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leader in fintech mortgage solutions, today announced the addition of Mike Buffler to its team of expert loan originators. With more than 13 years of experience in the entertainment banking industry, Buffler brings specialized knowledge in serving high-net-worth clients, including athletes and musicians.

Buffler joins Rate to offer his clients broader access to home financing options.“Unlike traditional banks that often offer a limited range of products, my goal is to provide access to a wide variety of mortgage solutions tailored to each client's unique circumstances,” said Buffler.“I believe that every borrower, regardless of their wealth status, requires expert advice and guidance when financing a home.”

“Through my work with athletes and entertainers, I have had the privilege of advising borrowers and their management teams on how to incorporate leverage into their wealth strategies effectively,” continued Buffler.“It is fulfilling to see an athlete retire or a musician return from touring, knowing they are returning to a home financed not out of necessity, but as part of a well-considered, strategic plan-one that ensures their financial future is built on a solid foundation.”

Buffler joins Rate to leverage the company's broad loan product offerings and deliver flexible, strategic mortgage solutions to his uniquely qualified clients nationwide.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike Buffler to the Rate family,” said Jeff Nelson, Chief Production Officer-East.“With over a decade of mortgage lending expertise specializing in the sports and entertainment industry, Mike brings unparalleled knowledge and passion to our team.”

About Rate

Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, Rate has over 850 branches across all 50 states and Washington D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Rate has helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include: Top 5 Mortgage Lender by Inside Mortgage Finance for 2024; Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Homebuyers by NerdWallet for 2023; HousingWire's Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashCloseSM digital mortgage platform in 2020, MyAccount in 2022, and Language Access Program in 2023; the most Scotsman Guide Top Originators for 11 consecutive years; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven straight years. Visit rate.com for more information.

Media Contact:

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at