Houzeo Rolls Out Buyer Platform, Growing Its Presence In New York

82,000+ Homes for Sale in New York, NY

Home buyers across the Empire State can now find their dream home on Houzeo, schedule a tour, and submit offers.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Houzeo, America's #1 home selling website and app, is now launching its buyer platform and mobile app.Houzeo's new Real Estate Super App offers a collection of cutting-edge tools designed to cater to the modern homebuyer. From browsing to closing, the new Houzeo mobile app provides a seamless, efficient, and personalized experience every step of the way.1. Houzeo's Extensive Home Database: Houzeo offers a nationwide database with over 1.5 million listings. This includes around 82,300 homes for sale in New York . The platform's database competes with major players like Zillow and Redfin. It provides detailed listings that feature high-resolution photos, floor plans, pricing information, property history, and insights into local neighborhoods.2. IntelliSearch: Houzeo's IntelliSearch helps homebuyers in New York refine their property searches with ease. The tool allows users to input natural language queries, such as“homes under $500k in Brooklyn” or“waterfront homes in Long Island.” This makes searches more intuitive and focused.3. Intuitive Map Filters: Houzeo's interactive map filters let buyers visually explore listings based on preferences such as open houses, price reductions, new builds, or homes without HOA fees. These filters provide real-time, focused results, helping buyers refine their search based on what matters most to them.4. Book a Home Tour: Buyers can schedule a tour that suits their schedule in just a few clicks.5. Save Favorite Homes: Houzeo's Favorites feature lets buyers keep track of properties across New York. From luxury apartments in Tribeca to spacious suburban homes for sale in Buffalo , buyers can save and revisit their top choices. This tool is especially helpful for couples or co-buyers as they review and narrow down their options together.6. Contact Agent: Buyers interested in a townhouse in Brooklyn Heights or looking to make an offer on single-family homes for sale in Rochester can easily reach out to listing agents using Houzeo's 'Contact Agent' feature. It provides a quick way to ask questions, request updates, or submit an offer-all with a single click.And you can do this on the web, via the Houzeo website, or via the Houzeo mobile app!Houzeo is on a mission to create a one-stop shop for residential real estate. It has launched 9 different tools for home sellers and is now just getting ready to cater to home buyers. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo aims to simplify buying and selling homes in the US. If it's related to your house, Houzeo has you covered.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple AppStore or the Google Play Store for free.

