Africa-First Energy Policies: Turning Vision Into Investment

Africa is entering a pivotal phase in its energy transformation, characterized by a growing shift toward“Africa-first” energy policies. Despite contributing less than 4% to global emissions, Africa faces the world's most severe energy access challenges – with approximately 600 million people lacking electricity and 900 million without clean cooking solutions. With $47 billion in oil and gas capex in 2024 – a 23% increase year-over-year – Africa is proving its value as a competitive and resilient energy investment destination. This surge reflects growing investor appetite, strengthened policy frameworks and a renewed focus on project bankability.

In this context, African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025 – taking place from September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town – serves as the continent's leading forum for turning vision into tangible investment. With a focus on public-private partnerships (PPPs), blended finance and strategic energy projects, the event brings together government leaders, financiers, developers and technology providers to advance deals, foster collaboration and position Africa as a global energy leader.

Building Institutions for Local Investment

A wave of institutional and policy advancements is laying the groundwork for increased local investment in energy. A key milestone is the establishment of the Africa Energy Bank (AEB) by the African Petroleum Producers' Organization (APPO) and Afreximbank, with an initial capital of $5 billion. Headquartered in Abuja and set to launch in June 2025, the AEB will finance oil and gas infrastructure projects, serving as a bold step toward regional energy self-sufficiency and resource sovereignty.

At the same time, the African Development Bank (AfDB) is supporting long-term energy planning. In Algeria, the AfDB has launched a strategic dialogue to shape the 2025–2030 Country Strategy Paper, aligning national goals with sustainable, diversified energy development.

In South Africa, the success of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Program (REIPPPP) illustrates how structured procurement can generate market certainty. The latest round secured 1,760 MW of solar PV capacity backed by R31.4 billion ($1.7 billion) in investment - with 49% local ownership and 46% equity held by Black Economic Empowerment entities.

Scaling Investment through PPPs and Blended Finance

As Africa's energy project pipeline expands, PPPs and blended finance have become essential tools for scaling investment. The AfDB's $10 million concessional equity stake in the ARM-Harith Successor Infrastructure Equity Fund, a $200 million regional vehicle, highlights how development finance institutions can de-risk infrastructure and crowd in private capital. The fund supports AfDB's target to electrify 300 million people by 2030 through sustainable energy solutions.

Meanwhile, South Africa's Battery Energy Storage Independent Power Producer Procurement Program illustrates the power of blended finance in scaling innovation. With R12.8 billion ($678.8 million) allocated to eight projects delivering 615 MW of storage across three provinces, the initiative enhances grid stability and achieved a 35% cost reduction from the first bid round – a clear sign of growing cost efficiency.

Frameworks for African-Led Growth

The African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), ratified by over 48 countries, offers a powerful framework for prioritizing African-led energy development. By promoting intra-African investment flows and removing trade barriers, AfCFTA enables energy projects to be sourced, financed and executed within the continent. With Ghana spearheading the AfCFTA Guided Trade Initiative – engaging eight pilot countries – the agreement is fostering regional cooperation to scale African energy solutions and reduce external dependency. Once fully operational across more than 50 member states, AfCFTA is set to accelerate an Africa-first approach to infrastructure, technology, and capital deployment in the energy sector.

Meanwhile, the African Energy Commission continues to strengthen institutional cooperation across the African Union to support sovereign energy strategies. A prime example of African private-sector leadership is Coscharis Technologies' $4 billion solar project in Nigeria – the largest renewable energy initiative in West Africa – reflecting a shift toward domestically-driven, large-scale investment in clean energy that aligns with national priorities and regional ambitions.

“Africa's energy future must be shaped by African priorities, African solutions and African investment. At AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025, we are not just talking about the energy transition – we are driving real deals and partnerships that put Africa-led development at the center of the global energy conversation,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.

About AEW: Invest in African Energies:

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit for more information about this exciting event.