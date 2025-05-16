Avantor® To Participate In The 2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference
RADNOR, Pa., May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR ), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technology industries, announced that Brent Jones, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at approximately 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
To view the presentation slides and to hear a live audio webcast of the session, visit Events & Presentations in the Investor section of Avantor's website, href="" rel="nofollow" avantorscience . Following the live webcast, the presentation slides will be available on our website and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.
About Avantor
Avantor® is a leading life science tools company and global provider of mission-critical products and services to the life sciences and advanced technology industries. We work side-by-side with customers at every step of the scientific journey to enable breakthroughs in medicine, healthcare, and technology. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities at more than 300,000 customer locations in 180 countries. For more information, visit avantorsciences and find us on LinkedIn , X (Twitter) and Facebook .
Investor Relations Contact
Allison Hosak
Senior Vice President, Global Communications
Avantor
908-329-7281
[email protected]
Global Media Contact
Eric Van Zanten
Head of External Communications
Avantor
610-529-6219
[email protected]
SOURCE Avantor and Financial NewsWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Flipster Makes Esports Debut As Official Crypto Exchange Partner Of TALON's Dota 2 Team, Powering A New Era Of Fan Engagement
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
CommentsNo comment