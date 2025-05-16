Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
10Th Annual Medical Captive Forum (MCF) Breaks Attendance Records In Cleveland, Leads The Charge In Self-Funding Innovation

2025-05-16 08:46:49
Breakout sessions addressed every stage of the self-funding journey, with beginner, intermediate, and advisor-focused tracks. The event offered practical, forward-thinking solutions to the top-searched challenges facing employers and brokers today, including:

  • Understanding the Captive Model: A Self-Funding Introduction
  • What Impacts My Renewal
  • The Critical Role of a Good TPA
  • The Power of Preferred Bundles in Cost Control

Keynote Highlight: Innovation expert Josh Linkner inspired the audience to Find a WayTM forward, followed by employer case studies that demonstrated real savings and success in self-funded captives. Like some of the lowest PEPY numbers and a streamlined customer experience led by Bywater, Roundstone's in-house third-party administrator.

Breaking attendance records, MCF 2025 confirmed that employers are actively seeking alternatives to traditional insurance. "Employers are ready to take back control of healthcare spend," said Roundstone President Mike Schroeder.

Next stop: Dallas. MCF 2026 promises even more insights and innovations for the future of employee healthcare.

For more details about MCF 2025 or to access session highlights, visit

About Roundstone Insurance

Roundstone Insurance helps small to midsize companies deliver quality, cost-effective health benefits that enable their businesses to thrive via the highest reattained savings and greatest cost containment opportunities on the market.

Media Contact:
Roundstone Insurance
Abbey Hughes
440-617-0333 x 541
[email protected]

