10Th Annual Medical Captive Forum (MCF) Breaks Attendance Records In Cleveland, Leads The Charge In Self-Funding Innovation
Breakout sessions addressed every stage of the self-funding journey, with beginner, intermediate, and advisor-focused tracks. The event offered practical, forward-thinking solutions to the top-searched challenges facing employers and brokers today, including:
-
Understanding the Captive Model: A Self-Funding Introduction
What Impacts My Renewal
The Critical Role of a Good TPA
The Power of Preferred Bundles in Cost Control
Keynote Highlight: Innovation expert Josh Linkner inspired the audience to Find a WayTM forward, followed by employer case studies that demonstrated real savings and success in self-funded captives. Like some of the lowest PEPY numbers and a streamlined customer experience led by Bywater, Roundstone's in-house third-party administrator.
Breaking attendance records, MCF 2025 confirmed that employers are actively seeking alternatives to traditional insurance. "Employers are ready to take back control of healthcare spend," said Roundstone President Mike Schroeder.
Next stop: Dallas. MCF 2026 promises even more insights and innovations for the future of employee healthcare.
For more details about MCF 2025 or to access session highlights, visit
About Roundstone Insurance
Roundstone Insurance helps small to midsize companies deliver quality, cost-effective health benefits that enable their businesses to thrive via the highest reattained savings and greatest cost containment opportunities on the market.
Media Contact:
Roundstone Insurance
Abbey Hughes
440-617-0333 x 541
[email protected]
SOURCE Roundstone Insurance
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Flipster Makes Esports Debut As Official Crypto Exchange Partner Of TALON's Dota 2 Team, Powering A New Era Of Fan Engagement
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
CommentsNo comment