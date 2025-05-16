10Th Annual Medical Captive Forum (MCF) Breaks Attendance Records In Cleveland, Leads The Charge In Self-Funding Innovation

Breakout sessions addressed every stage of the self-funding journey, with beginner, intermediate, and advisor-focused tracks. The event offered practical, forward-thinking solutions to the top-searched challenges facing employers and brokers today, including:



Understanding the Captive Model: A Self-Funding Introduction

What Impacts My Renewal

The Critical Role of a Good TPA The Power of Preferred Bundles in Cost Control

Keynote Highlight: Innovation expert Josh Linkner inspired the audience to Find a WayTM forward, followed by employer case studies that demonstrated real savings and success in self-funded captives. Like some of the lowest PEPY numbers and a streamlined customer experience led by Bywater, Roundstone's in-house third-party administrator.

Breaking attendance records, MCF 2025 confirmed that employers are actively seeking alternatives to traditional insurance. "Employers are ready to take back control of healthcare spend," said Roundstone President Mike Schroeder.

Next stop: Dallas. MCF 2026 promises even more insights and innovations for the future of employee healthcare.

