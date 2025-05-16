Madhya Pradesh Celebrates International Museum Day: Honors The Guardians Of Heritage

Sculptures at Dhar Museum

State Museum, Bhopal

Gujari Mahal Museum, Gwalior

Central Museum, Indore

Maharaja Chhatrasal Museum, Dhubela Palace

The state prepares to showcase its legacy of conservation and commitment to digital innovation.

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH , INDIA, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In anticipation of International Museum Day, observed globally on May 18 under the auspices of the International Council of Museums (ICOM), Madhya Pradesh is gearing up to honour the Guardians of Heritage, in resonance with the 2025 theme,“The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities.”Under the Culture Department of Madhya Pradesh, the Directorate of Archaeology, Archives, and Museums oversees 497 state-protected monuments and 44 archaeological museums, categorised into 7 state-level, 22 district-level, 9 local, and 6 site-level institutions.On this occasion, the Directorate will celebrate the timeless guardians of the state's rich history and diverse heritage-its museums.Madhya Pradesh is home to some of the most prestigious and historically significant museums in India. Among them, Dhar Museum, established in 1902, stands as one of the oldest archaeological museums in the state.One of the largest museums in the state is the State Museum in Bhopal, founded in 1909 and re-inaugurated in its new building by the then Chief Minister Shri Babulal Gaur on November 2, 2005. With 17 themed galleries, it remains a vital cultural landmark in the state capital.Equally noteworthy is Gwalior's Gujari Mahal Museum, established in 1922 by Maharaja Madhav Rao Scindia. Recognised as one of the finest museums in the state, the Gujari Mahal Museum houses an extraordinary collection of artefacts ranging from the 2nd century BCE to the 19th century CE. It also features a vast library with 4,000 books on archaeology, history, and culture.In Indore, the Central Museum was established in 1923 by the Holkar State as 'Nararatna Mandir'. Initially serving as an educational institution on M.G. Road, a museum was added in 1929. Due to its central location in the Holkar region, it became known as the Central Museum. In 1965, it was shifted to its present building, where it houses eight galleries and an open-air display showcasing a rich collection of historical artefacts and cultural treasures.The Rani Durgawati Museum in Jabalpur, known for its rare collection, displays 6,163 antiquities, including a striking photograph of the Sixty-four Yoginis, capturing the mystique and artistic excellence of ancient India.A newer yet spiritually significant addition is the Triveni Archaeological Museum in Ujjain, inaugurated during Simhasth 2016. The museum features three thematic galleries-Shaiva, Vaishnava, and Shakta-reflecting the Triveni concept, based on three major spiritual traditions: Shaivism (Shaivayan), Vaishnavism (Krishnayan), and Shaktism (Durgayan).The Tulsi Museum, Ramvan (Satna), founded by Seth Babu Sharda Prasad Ji in memory of his father, boasts a stunning collection of 2,368 antiquities and houses the Tulsi Library, which contains a staggering 25,000 books. The artefacts were meticulously collected from 1925 to 1957, representing one of the most comprehensive private efforts in heritage preservation-later handed over to the state.The Maharaja Chhatrasal Museum, housed in the historic Dhubela Palace, is located 17 km from Chhatarpur on the Chhatarpur–Naugaon Road. Built in the 18th century CE by Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundella as his residence, the museum was inaugurated on 12 September 1955 by Prime Minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru. It stands as a rare example of Bundela architecture. In addition to its rich collection, the museum features a library with over 2,300 books on history and archaeology.The state's vision is to enhance public access through modern digital initiatives such as 3D scanning of artefacts, VR-based interactive displays, and digital kiosks. These endeavours enable enthusiasts around the world to engage with our shared cultural heritage and honour the Guardians of Heritage.

Directorate of Archaeology, Archives and Museums

