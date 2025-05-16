RJD Poster Slams MP Minister Shah For Objectionable Remark On Col Sofiya Qureshi

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 16 (IANS) The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has pasted posters on Friday across Patna demanding the arrest of Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah for his alleged objectionable remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

The poster prominently features photographs of Colonel Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and other party members, carrying slogans like "Colonel Sofiya Ka Apman, Nahi Sahega Hindustan and Colonel Sofiya is our sister and we are proud of her."

It also highlighted the bravery of Indian forces, referencing recent military actions, and boldly asserting that "PoK would have been taken back if the war lasted two more days."

RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed came down heavily on Minister Shah, calling his remarks "shameful and demoralising to the armed forces".

He welcomed the Madhya Pradesh High Court's suo motu direction to register an FIR against Shah, stating: "The judicial system must punish those trying to spread hatred and divide the country. Such statements are unconstitutional and threaten the unity, integrity, and morale of the nation."

Ejaz also slammed the BJP's silence on the issue, asking why the party has failed to take action against Minister Shah.

"Why is BJP not speaking up? Instead of praising Colonel Sofiya for her gallantry, their leaders are tarnishing her image for political gain. This is not acceptable," Ejaz said.

He accused BJP leaders of frequently making divisive remarks, damaging the country's social fabric and undermining the sacrifices of its soldiers.

Notably, the Madhya Pradesh unit of the BJP has distanced itself from Minister Shah's comments.

BJP spokesperson Prabhakar Mishra defended the party's stance, stating that the matter is sub judice.

"We are proud of the Indian Army, especially for their brave execution of Operation Sindoor. The matter is in court, and the law will take its course. But RJD is politicising this issue unnecessarily. What do they want to prove with this poster?" Mishra said.

He further said that the nation comes first for the BJP, and any allegations suggesting otherwise are politically motivated.