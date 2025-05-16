Valuemomentum Announces Uma Gogineni President, Technology Solution Centers

PISCATAWAY, N.J., May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueMomentum, a leading solutions provider exclusively focused on the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry, today announced Uma Gogineni will serve as President, Technology Solution Centers. With a charter to craft solutions that insurers need to improve customer experience, make smart decisions, scale rapidly, streamline operations, and gain efficiency, ValueMomentum's Technology Solution Centers are aligned around four key areas: Platforms, Apps, & Infrastructure; Core Systems; Data Management; and Advanced Analytics.

In her 22 years with ValueMomentum, Uma has played many pivotal roles, building ValueMomentum's insurance domain practice and teams; demonstrating the company's commitment to the insurance industry with thought leadership, research, and solutions; and leading human resources. Uma will continue to serve as Chief People Officer.

Under Uma's guidance, the Technology Solution Centers will collaborate closely with ValueMomentum's vertical business units - Product & Underwriting, Distribution & Marketing, Claims, and Enterprise IT - to help the company realize its mission of helping insurers stay ahead with sustained growth and high performance, while fostering resilient societies.

"It is an honor to step into this role and lead our incredibly talented teams to build the capabilities and solutions insurers need to achieve their goals. Insurers can trust ValueMomentum to help them drive business outcomes with solutions rooted in advanced technologies and thoughtful approaches," said Uma. "I look forward to fostering close collaboration between our Technology Solution Centers, Vertical Business Units, and Customer and Success teams."

"Uma has played an instrumental part in building teams that deliver complex solutions to insurers across the entire value chain," said Kalyan Kodali, ValueMomentum's CEO. "I could not be more excited to have her assume this leadership role to fulfill our mission as a global leader in providing services and solutions to property and casualty insurers."

ValueMomentum is a leading solutions provider for the global property and casualty insurance industry. The company helps insurers stay ahead with sustained growth and high performance, enhancing stakeholder value and fostering resilient societies. Having served over 100 insurers, ValueMomentum is one of the largest services providers exclusively focused on the insurance industry. For more information, visit .

