Enesfere Technologies Develops New Tool For Automated Commissioning & Fault Detection

LAFAYETTE, Calif., May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enesfere Technologies, Inc., a provider of building data analytics, today announced the launch of a new automated commissioning and fault detection tool and is inviting building owners and operators to participate in pilot deployments.

The software performs continuous monitoring and rigorous checks of HVAC controls and hardware to find operational issues and dramatically save time for operators and commissioning agents. Unlike other options on the market, the Enesfere platform configures its algorithms to the specific control sequences and physical arrangement of each HVAC system. It then provides fault detection and diagnostics (FDD) for all operating conditions and all control modes. The tool supports ASHRAE Guideline 36 control sequences, warranty-period tuning for new construction, and streamlined maintenance at existing buildings.

"Our service was borne out of a commissioning need to remotely diagnose controls issues for a school district that had 106 malfunctioning boiler plants," said Edward Spivey, PE, Enesfere's Vice President of Engineering and co-founder. "We then extended that foundation to cover all HVAC system types and screen for hardware malfunctions, sensor issues, programming errors, and operator overrides," he said. The tool is informed by Mr. Spivey's four-decade-plus mechanical engineering career, including his time as chief engineer and partner of Cogent Energy, a commissioning firm that was acquired by EnerNOC in 2009, and later as an HVAC data scientist at EnerNOC.

"Operations and maintenance is typically the single most powerful lever for improving occupant comfort, lowering utility costs, and extending equipment life," said Ryan Swanson, PE, Enesfere's president and co-founder. "The facilities teams that we talk to are often understaffed and undertrained. They're also flooded with nuisance alarms. Our service helps them save time, focus on what truly matters, and understand why it matters," he said.

Enesfere Technologies provides cloud-based software and advisory engineering services to make buildings more productive, maintainable, and efficient.

