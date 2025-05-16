Winnebago Industries Board Of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Winnebago Industries has paid a quarterly dividend for 44 consecutive quarters

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced that the company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share payable on June 25, 2025, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on June 11, 2025.

“Through our diverse yet balanced capital allocation strategy, Winnebago Industries has now paid a quarterly cash dividend to common stockholders of record for 44 consecutive quarters,” said Michael Happe, president and chief executive officer of Winnebago Industries.“By thoughtfully distributing our capital across organic growth initiatives, strategic acquisitions and debt reduction, we strengthen our business and maintain the flexibility to adapt to dynamic market conditions, while consistently returning cash to shareholders.”

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor recreation products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material visit .

Contacts

Investors: Ray Posadas ...

Media: Daniel Sullivan ...