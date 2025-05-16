Concorde International Group Reports Full-Year 2024 Financial Results And Provides Business Update
|2024
|2023
|USD
|USD
|Assets
|Non-current assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|3,720,807
|2,904,413
|Right-of-use asset, net
|322,332
|177,429
|Intangible assets, net
|9,325
|65,396
|Other financial assets
|393,019
|-
|Deferred offering cost
|449,110
|116,022
|Total non-current assets
|4,894,593
|3,263,260
|Current assets:
|Trade and other receivables
|3,825,146
|3,485,364
|Amount due from related parties
|553,184
|844,982
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1,000,284
|956,975
|Total current assets
|5,378,614
|5,287,321
|Total assets
|10,273,207
|8,550,581
|Equity and liabilities
|Equity
|Share capital
|209
|1
|Merger reserves
|2,336,848
|2,336,848
|Other reserves
|83,085,159
|50,739
|(Accumulated deficit)/Retained earnings
|(83,313,648
|)
|177,649
|Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company
|2,108,568
|2,565,237
|Non-controlling interests
|151,629
|137,339
|Total equity
|2,260,197
|2,702,576
|Liabilities
|Non-current liabilities:
|Lease liabilities, net of current portion
|170,724
|90,082
|Long-term debt
|2,906,113
|2,109,538
|Deferred tax liabilities
|182,096
|133,488
|Other financial liabilities
|173,551
|-
|Total non-current liabilities
|3,432,484
|2,333,108
|Current liabilities:
|Trade and other payables
|1,091,188
|1,186,334
|Amount due to related parties
|216,940
|405,632
|Tax payable
|60,282
|-
|Lease liabilities
|89,438
|59,821
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|3,122,678
|1,863,110
|Total current liabilities
|4,580,526
|3,514,897
|Total liabilities
|8,013,010
|5,848,005
|Total equity and liabilities
|10,273,207
|8,550,581
CONCORDE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME
FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022
|2024
|2023
|2022
|USD
|USD
|USD
|Revenue
|10,490,668
|10,655,993
|5,006,345
|Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expenses shown separately below)
|(6,875,141
|)
|(7,662,024
|)
|(3,648,637
|)
|3,615,527
|2,993,969
|1,357,708
|Other income
|501,660
|236,911
|205,201
|Depreciation and amortization expenses
|(279,543
|)
|(329,836
|)
|(389,449
|)
|Employee benefit expenses
|(2,151,970
|)
|(1,311,345
|)
|(912,772
|)
|Other expenses
|(1,819,903
|)
|(314,639
|)
|(989,635
|)
|Share-based compensation
|(83,155,336
|)
|-
|-
|Finance costs
|(218,630
|)
|(149,626
|)
|(75,033
|)
|(Loss) /Profit before tax
|(83,508,195
|)
|1,125,434
|(803,980
|)
|Income tax expense
|(114,902
|)
|(131,240
|)
|-
|(Loss) /Profit for the year
|(83,623,097
|)
|994,194
|(803,980
|)
|Other comprehensive (loss)/income
|Other comprehensive (loss)/income that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax):
|Foreign currency translation
|(106,213
|)
|26,610
|46,459
|Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year, net of tax
|(83,729,310
|)
|1,020,804
|(757,521
|)
|(Loss) /Profit for the year attributable to:
|Equity holders of the parent company
|(83,637,387
|)
|960,686
|(783,037
|)
|Non-controlling interests
|14,290
|33,508
|(20,943
|)
|(83,623,097
|)
|994,194
|(803,980
|)
|Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year attributable to:
|Equity holders of the parent company
|(83,743,600
|)
|987,296
|(736,578
|)
|Non-controlling interests
|14,290
|33,508
|(20,943
|)
|(83,729,310
|)
|1,020,804
|(757,521
|)
|(Loss)/Earnings per share
|Basic
|(5.08
|)
|9.61
|(7.83
|)
|Diluted
|(5.08
|)
|9.61
|(7.83
|)
CONCORDE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022
|2024
|2023
|2022
|USD
|USD
|USD
|Cash flows from operating activities
|(Loss)/Profit before tax
|(83,508,195
|)
|1,125,434
|(803,980
|)
|Adjustments for:
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|149,895
|188,969
|292,044
|Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|74,662
|48,134
|18,932
|Amortization of intangible assets
|54,986
|92,734
|78,473
|Interest expense
|218,630
|149,626
|75,033
|Interest income
|(35,940
|)
|(29,853
|)
|(48,405
|)
|Amount due from related party written off
|2,131
|-
|233,497
|Share-based compensation
|83,155,336
|-
|-
|Expected credit loss provision
|562,755
|-
|-
|Fair value adjustment
|117,973
|-
|-
|Operating cash flows before movements in working capital
|792,233
|1,575,044
|(154,406
|)
|Change in working capital:
|Decrease in trade and other receivables
|(892,894
|)
|(930,482
|)
|(1,537,479
|)
|Increase in trade and other payables
|(446,240
|)
|190,338
|661,281
|Decrease in amount due to related parties
|(17,286
|)
|(43,956
|)
|99,576
|Cash used in operations
|(564,187
|)
|790,944
|(931,028
|)
|Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities
|(564,187
|)
|790,944
|(931,028
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(1,052,484
|)
|(407,203
|)
|-
|Premium paid for purchase of keyman insurance
|(85,913
|)
|-
|-
|Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
|-
|30,942
|-
|Acquired intangible asset
|-
|(4,819
|)
|-
|Loan repaid from / (to) related parties
|185,407
|71,449
|(912,089
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(952,990
|)
|(309,631
|)
|(912,089
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from issuance of shares
|208
|-
|-
|Payment of deferred offering cost
|(333,088
|)
|-
|-
|Proceeds from borrowings
|3,259,062
|2,036,696
|1,116,450
|Repayment of borrowings
|(1,255,766
|)
|(1,984,699
|)
|(493,431
|)
|Repayment of lease liabilities
|(80,581
|)
|(51,050
|)
|(20,096
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|1,589,835
|947
|602,923
|Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
|72,658
|482,260
|(1,240,194
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|956,975
|441,278
|1,606,611
|Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(29,351
|)
|33,437
|74,861
|Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2024
|1,000,284
|956,975
|441,278
|Non-cash investing and financing activities
|Fair value measurement of share-based compensation
|83,155,336
|-
|-
|Fair value adjustment for other financial assets
|16,615
|-
|-
|Fair value adjustment for other financial liabilities
|101,357
|-
|-
|Initial measurement of right-of-use asset and lease liability
|223,755
|76,713
|-
