JOYY To Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 26, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: JOYY) (“JOYY” or the“Company”), a global technology company, today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2025 financial results after the U.S. market closes on May 26, 2025. The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, May 26, 2025 (9:00 AM Singapore/Hong Kong Time on Tuesday, May 27, 2025). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: JOYY Inc. First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call Conference ID: #10047454

All participants may use the link provided below to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registration, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique PIN by email.

PRE-REGISTER LINK:

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at .

The replay will be accessible through June 3, 2025, by dialing the following numbers:

United States: 1-855-883-1031 Singapore:

Hong Kong: 800-101-3223

800-930-639 Conference ID: #10047454

About JOYY Inc.

JOYY is a leading global technology company with a mission to enrich lives through technology. With a diversified product portfolio spanning live streaming, short-form videos, casual games, instant messaging, and emerging initiatives like advertising, JOYY has evolved beyond social entertainment into a multifaceted ecosystem powered by AI and data-driven technologies. Headquartered in Singapore and operating across the globe, JOYY has fostered a vibrant user community through its localized strategies. JOYY's ADSs have been listed on the NASDAQ since November 2012.

Investor Relations Contact

JOYY Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: ...