Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Prosafe SE: Extraordinary General Meeting Completed


2025-05-16 08:16:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 16 May 2025 - An Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Prosafe SE (the " Company ") was held today as a virtual meeting via Lumi. All proposals on the agenda were adopted in accordance with the notice of the EGM that was published by the Company on 25 April 2025.

The minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting are attached hereto and can be downloaded from and .

For further information, please contact:

Terje Askvig, CEO Phone: +47 952 03 886

Reese McNeel, CFO Phone: +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachment

  • Prosafe SE - EGM minutes

MENAFN16052025004107003653ID1109558105

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search