ANY.RUN Wins At Cybersecurity Excellence Awards 2025

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ANY , a company that develops cybersecurity solutions, such as an interactive sandbox for malware analysis and threat intelligence tools, announced its victory at Cybersecurity Excellence Awards 2025.

It's an annual competition for individuals and organizations in the field of information security. The award is held by a major online community Cybersecurity Insiders.

ANY's product came first in the threat intelligence solutions category.

About the winning product

The solution by ANY that was honored at the award is called TI Lookup. It's a search service for malware analysts that allows users to browse a constantly updated database with information on emerging threats. This helps research relevant malicious files and ensure a better security strategy in a time-saving way.

ANY expresses gratitude

The company gives thanks to their partners and users of their products. ANY plans to continue developing their tools and platforms to enhance the advances in cybersecurity.

The organizers also noted ANY's efforts in inspiring the community and providing top-tier solutions. Read full information on ANY's blog .

About ANY

The company provides cutting-edge malware analysis services for security teams: ANY sandbox, ANY TI Lookup and ANY TI Feeds. Thanks to them, SOC specialists can work faster and take proactive action to ensure the security of their networks. This helps mitigate the financial and reputational risks for businesses.

