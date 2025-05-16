Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mirwaiz Appeals For Permanent Ceasefire Between India, Pak

Mirwaiz Appeals For Permanent Ceasefire Between India, Pak


2025-05-16 08:06:34
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The chief priest of Kashmir Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Friday appealed for a permanent ceasefire on the borders between India and Pakistan, saying military brinkmanship only leads to disaster and never to peace.

Addressing the Friday congregation at the Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta locality of the city here, he also said Kashmir is a“nuclear flashpoint” which can“explode anytime”.

“In the last few days we have gone through another harrowing experience that this festering conflict ignited, hours close to an all-out war between two nuclear countries. Even the 'limited escalation' was enough to destroy the lives of those living along and across the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

“How long are we going to suffer and live in fear and uncertainty? While everyone is talking about Kashmir, no one is talking to Kashmir - to its people, those who live here. What do we want for us, our dreams for our future generations, our yearning for peace? Will our wounds ever heal? Will this conflict ever be resolved?” he asked.

The Hurriyat chairman said with each such episode, the problem gets more difficult.

Read Also Will Pursue Confidence Building Measures: Indian Army On Defusing India-Pak Tensions War Between India And Pakistan Would Mean Disaster: PDP

“Military brinkmanship only leads to disaster, as we know and just saw, and to more arms sales – never to peace. But do India and Pakistan want peace, or one-upmanship, people of Kashmir wonder,” he added.

He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir want peace and not war.

“We want resolution, not continuation of the conflict,” he said, adding it is our earnest hope that the ceasefire just announced by the DGMOs of both sides till May 18 becomes permanent.

However, he asked if the DGMOs of both sides can talk and reach an agreement,“what is preventing India and Pakistan leadership from doing so?”

“But stating the obvious is considered anti-national in present times,” he said.

The Mirwaiz expressed condolences and sympathies with all the families who lost their loved ones to“the senseless escalation of the conflict”.

He said his social organisation 'Dar
    Khair Mirwaiz Manzil' is reaching out to the affected families whose homes were destroyed with whatever relief and help they can offer.

    “Let us hope the concerned authorities will provide them with all assistance to rebuild their lives. Living on the LoC, these people are the worst affected and always in danger of peril,” he said.

    Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN16052025000215011059ID1109558075

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search